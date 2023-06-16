Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hugo Boss: Good Start To The Turnaround

Jun. 16, 2023 6:40 AM ETHugo Boss AG (BOSSY)
Normad Capital
Summary

  • Hugo Boss' turnaround situation shows strong sales performance in 1Q23, increased EBIT, and guidance upgrade for FY23, indicating positive momentum.
  • The brand's success in both wholesale and retail sectors, price increases, and growth in traffic and transaction volume reflect effective branding efforts and customer value proposition.
  • The marketing strategy focuses on Boss and Hugo brands, leveraging digital platforms, and engaging in sports and cultural collaborations to drive further growth.

facade of HUGO BOSS clothing store

Robert Way

I remain cautiously optimistic about the turnaround situation at Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) after its earnings and Capital Market Day [CMD] update. BOSSY's turnaround situation got off to a good start in FY23, with strong sales in all

Normad Capital
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

