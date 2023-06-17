Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taking An Economic Pulse

William Blair
  • The volume of lending and money that goes out to support real economic activity has decelerated slightly, but is still above pre-COVID trends. However, the price of that credit has gone up.
  • If the Fed's dual policy persists - keeping rates where they are and/or marginally raising them from here, together with providing liquidity to the banking sector - it should see us through with no recession.
  • With less inflationary pressure, there should be more support for incomes, and therefore, more spending and less for the Fed to do - i.e., expanding the balance sheet to support real and financial markets.

Every decade brings a different economic environment. What’s set to impact the 2020s? Olga Bitel, partner and global strategist for William Blair Investment Management, discusses what’s driving the U.S. and global economies, including inflation, recession risk, productivity, geopolitics, and interest rates.

This article was written by

