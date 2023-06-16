Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank Of Japan Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged - For Now

Jun. 16, 2023 7:00 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • The BoJ has unanimously decided to maintain its ultra-easing monetary policy.
  • It is looking for clearer signs of sustainable inflation growth.
  • We believe higher-than-expected inflation, a continued solid economic recovery, and growing pressures from the weaker yen will eventually convince the bank to revise its YCC policy in July.

Business concept acronym

Evgeny Gromov

By Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, South Korea, and Japan

BOJ Policy

The Bank of Japan's no-change decision was very much in line with market expectations

The Bank of Japan's (BoJ's) monetary policy statement hasn't changed much at all on its view

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.