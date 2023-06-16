Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XSW: A Distinguished Equal-Weighted Software ETF

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
22 Followers

Summary

  • XSW is a unique equal-weighted software ETF that offers diversified exposure to software companies of all sizes, focusing on small-cap companies.
  • XSW's focus on small-cap companies stands to drive growth for the fund, as I am bullish on small-cap companies in current economic conditions.
  • I rate XSW a Buy. The software and services industry is projected to grow nearly 12% each year from 2023 to 2030.

Hand showing laptop computer with cloud network Computer connects to internet server service for cloud data transfer.Cloud computing technology and online data storage for business network concept.

greenbutterfly

Strategy

Launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. in 2011 and managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) invests in stocks of companies in the software and services industry. Within this industry, the fund

Top 10 Holdings for XSW

Seeking Alpha

Size distribution for XSW

VettaFi

Historical performance of global large and small caps based on the economic cycle

Schroders

Liquidity profile of XSW and peers

Seeking Alpha

US Software and Services Market Projections

Grand View Research

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
22 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.