Mario Tama

Shares of restaurant business CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) have made a stellar debut as a publicly traded company. In fact, in the opening day of trading CAVA essentially doubled as investors are wildly enthusiastic on the prospects for this Greece-inspired restaurant chain, quite a bit too much if you ask me.

A Greece Inspired Restaurant

Cava was founded back in 2006 when the first Cava Mezze opened in Rockville by a trio of school friends. The shared plates, guest experience, dishes and warm employment relations have been standing at the forefront of the success of the business.

In fact, some of the dishes were so much in demand that the company started to retail them in 2008. The company kept growing ever since, aided by the 2018 deal to acquire Zoe's Kitchen, creating a platform of quality locations to grow the brand (by converting Zoe's restaurants to Cava outlets), with now some 263 locations being in operation.

Cava claims to be the leader in the Mediterranean category, with again demographics and focus on healthier eating being drivers behind the growth of the chain. Besides the health aspect, consumers are apparently attracted to the filling and flavorful food. Typical menus to think of include avocado bowls, chicken pitas, falafel pitas, and lemon chicken bowls, among others.

Average unit volumes generally range between $2.2-$3.3 million per restaurants, although some of the restaurants are only between 2 and 5 years old, making it hard to read into the long term performance of the business.

Valuation And IPO Thoughts

Cava sold 14.4 million shares at $22, raising some $317 million in gross proceeds in the meantime, as the offer price was hiked in a convincing manner already from a previous midpoint at $18 per share. With 111.4 million shares outstanding, the company was granted a $2.45 billion equity valuation. If we factor in modest net cash holdings (excluding lease liabilities) pre-IPO, the operating asset valuation comes in around $2.1 billion.

Sales for the fiscal year 2022 rose from $500 million to $564 million, marking a solid 13% increase in sales, although it's inflation that likely drove sales growth. Total costs directly attributed to restaurants came in at $466 million, leaving about a hundred million in profits before corporate costs, depreciation expenses, pre-opening expenses, etc., with operating losses reported at $60 million, up from a $53 million loss in 2021.

That being said, the company has seen a red hot first quarter with sales up more than 27% to $203 million, as operating losses narrowed from $20 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $2 million and change this quarter.

These financial numbers are a bit misleading however, as it includes legacy Zoe's Kitchen revenues as well as the revenues from the core Cava franchise. If we zoom into this franchise we see 2022 sales up some 61% to $448 million and for the first quarter sales rose as much as 75% to $197 million, indicating that by now pretty much all sales are generated from Cava (but also the losses in this case). This comes after the conversion from the Zoe's locations have been largely completed, with just 8 locations still in the transformation process, set to be completed post the summer.

With a current $800 million revenue base, which is rapidly increasing, it is hard to say much about the valuations. Of course there is still more potential in the business, but the rapid pace of store openings and remodeling makes that the economics are hard to read, with no profits reported here. After all, the company opened or converted no less than 74 locations in 2022, and 27 in the first quarter of this year.

With shares now trading at $45, the company commands a $5.0 billion equity valuation, or about $4.7 billion if we factor in net cash holdings post the IPO. This marks a steep multiple at about 6 times sales as no (meaningful) earnings are reported here. This makes it hard to read and while some players trade at similar sales multiples, they are either very profitable, have very lucrative license operations, or a combination of both these items.

Shying Away

For me, Cava remains a very easy stock to avoid purely based on the valuation discussion above. On the other hand, the company has potential to deliver on earnings here if the simplification (the elimination of Zoe's) is complete in the near term. While current momentum is strong, the company is operating in a very competitive environment, food safety issues can emerge, there are the risks to identifying new locations, among many other normal economic risks for any business out there.

Given the sign of the times, I am very surprised about the successful IPO, as quite frankly this feels like 2021 again. The high valuation is hard to be justified, as investors are getting carried away by the prospects, at least that is my belief, making no involvement best advised here in my view.