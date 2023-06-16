The Art Of Being A Fed Watcher

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

My investment career has spanned the tenure of five different Fed Chairman.

When I began working in the money center of a commercial bank Paul Volcker was at the helm of the Fed. Volcker is famous for battling the double-digit runaway inflation of the 1970's by raising the Fed Funds rate to a crippling 20%. Inflation fell from a peak of 14.5% to 2.5%, although it took three years.

Under his leadership the belief was that Fed deliberations should be as opaque as possible.

He was succeeded by Alan Greenspan, who was famous for obfuscation in his public comments on Fed policy. Greenspan once said:

"I know you think you understand what you thought I said, but I'm not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant."

The philosophy at the time was that by not being transparent, the Fed had more flexibility to better control things. By not holding press conferences or issuing statements following FOMC meetings, the Fed could change policy without being tied to previous statements.

Fed watching during this time was about as accurate as reading tea leaves.

Greenspan's successor, Ben Bernanke, was instrumental in steering the Fed to become less secretive and more transparent. He instituted holding regular press conferences to better explain monetary policy decisions and began to provide forward guidance. This allowed investors to have a better understanding of the direction of Fed policy.

Today's Fed continues in this vein.

There is a lot of public communication from the Fed

The FOMC meets every six weeks, or eight times a year.

Immediately after each meeting they release a statement that provides a summary of the meeting.

At every other FOMC meeting, or once per quarter, the Fed releases a Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). The SEP covers the policy makers' thoughts on the economy for the near term and the medium term. Each committee member presents their individual views, and together they show which way the committee is leaning. This report is commonly referred to as the Dot Plot.

While not officially a forecast, the SEP shows where policy makers think policy is headed.

Also quarterly, when the SEP is released, the Fed Chairman holds a press conference where the chair can explain what the committee did and their thinking. At the press conference there is also a Q & A session with the financial media.

Additionally, between meetings often board members and Regional Reserve Bank Presidents give speeches to a variety of groups of their thoughts on Fed policy.

Finally, three weeks after each FOMC meeting the actual minutes are released. The minutes contain both the committee discussion, as well as Federal Reserve staff discussion about all of the relevant indicators and their thoughts on where the economy is headed.

Under current Fed Chairman Jay Powell, the Fed tries to be transparent and measured, and their goal is to be consistent, with few surprises.

A Fed watcher has a lot of information to consider when trying to determine the Fed's next step.

Tips For Being A Fed Watcher

A prominent Fed watcher, economist Tim Duy, posted some tips for following the Fed.

There is no secret information about Fed policy The key is to interpret public data as the Fed sees it. Screw-ups happen at turning points. One should be aware of what's going on Wall Street but not be distracted by day-to-day noise. It is important to read speeches by Fed Board members.

I would add another tip taught to me by Professor Peter Knutson in his "Problems in Financial Reporting" accounting class.

Look at what the Fed is doing that they are not talking about.

Fed Skips Rate Hike After Ten Consecutive Increases

At the conclusion of Wednesday's FOMC meeting, as expected, the committee announced that for the first time in fifteen months the Fed would leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged at 5.00-5.25%.

This was praised by many as a turning point in Fed policy.

It was July of 2022 when I first heard talk of a Fed pivot following the first three rate hikes of the current cycle. The pivot has been consistently mentioned by many over the past eleven months, despite the persistent guidance from Chairman Powell that the Fed would be vigilant in their tightening policy until inflation dropped back to the desired 2% level.

Even with this week's pause, Chairman Powell remained hawkish. The Fed's SEP showed significant changes from the prior quarter.

Federal Reserve

First, the Fed Funds rate is projecting a terminal rate of 5.6% by year end. This is a 50-basis point increase from the March 2023 SEP, and suggests two additional 25 basis point increases over the four remaining FOMC meetings this year.

Additionally, the SEP is looking for stronger GDP (1.0% vs. 0.4% previously) and an improved unemployment rate (4.1% vs 4.5% previously) for the rest of the year. Core PCE inflation is proving to be stickier than thought, and is now projected at 3.9% instead of the previous 3.6% by year end. Fed Funds for 2024 and 2025 are also projected to be higher than they were last quarter.

Federal Reserve

While many have not believed him, Chairman Powell has stuck to his comments "restoring price stability will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."

What The Fed Is Doing That They Are Not Talking About - Policy Normalization

Most of the public focus is on the Fed's rate policy. Yet an equally important part of the Fed's monetary policy is their Policy Normalization.

Policy Normalization was initially planned following the implementation of Quantitative Easing (QE) in 2008. QE, which resulted in the rapid expansion of the Fed's balance sheet, was always intended to be temporary, and Policy Normalization was planned as a way to get the balance sheet closer to what it looked like before QE.

The theory behind Policy Normalization was simple. Under QE, the Fed's goal was to stimulate the economy during a period of financial crisis. The stimulation occurred when the Fed conducted large scale asset purchases, whereby tremendous liquidity was injected into the economy through the Fed 's purchases of Treasury bonds and MBS.

Once the economy recovered, Policy Normalization would be implemented to remove the liquidity from the system. This would be accomplished through balance sheet reduction.

After a few false starts and fourteen years, a robust Policy Normalization plan was launched one year ago, at the beginning of June 2022.

Initially, $47.5 billion of bonds would be allowed to mature each month, then in September 2022, full implementation kicked in with $95 billion of maturity roll-offs each month.

Over the past year, the Fed's SOMA portfolio has fallen by $755.8 billion through maturity roll-offs, while the target was $997.5 billion. The Fed has hit 75.8% of plan.

Federal Reserve

In their Treasury holdings, the Fed has had more success in hitting their target than they have with their MBS positions. This is because the SOMA Treasury positions have maturities greater than $60 billion each month. Therefore, it is relatively straightforward to meet the targets. Since June 1, 2022 the Fed has reduced their Treasury position by $607 billion of their $630 billion target, or 96% of the plan.

MBS are different, and have much longer final maturities. The principal paydowns on MBS come from the regularly scheduled monthly amortization. Currently this is only $19 billion per month. When Policy Normalization was conceived, the Fed was receiving much larger monthly cash flows from their MBS holdings, which not only represented scheduled amortization, but also included pre-payments due to refinancings and pay-offs due to home sales. However, as mortgage rates have climbed dramatically over the past year, those prepayment cash flows have dried up. As a result, the Fed's MBS position has only declined by $149.2 billion of the targeted $367.5 billion, or 41% of plan.

Lesson in Liquidity

The way monetary policy works is that when the Fed buys a security, it creates bank reserves in order to complete the purchase. The Fed doesn't actually have the money for its new acquisition, it creates it!

The newly created bank reserves, labeled bank deposits on the Fed balance sheet, add liquidity to the financial system.

FRED

Initially the liquidity existed only in the banking system as bank reserves. As QE became more entrenched, the Fed began paying interest on bank reserves as a new method for controlling the Fed Funds rate.

Soon, the Fed felt that it would be beneficial to have some of this liquidity held outside of the banking system. In 2013-2014 they created the Reverse Repurchase Agreement (RRP.) This was a new tool to take pressure off of the banking system and to help the Fed lift the Fed Funds rate off of zero.

By having two sources of liquidity, the Fed allowed the market to allocate the liquidity between them.

Initially, the RRP facility was small. It wasn't until 2021, when inflation started appearing that the RRP started expanding. Money market funds, which have been the beneficiaries of the deposits that have left the banking system, are the primary users of the RRP.

FRED

When QE began, the fear was that this newfound liquidity would be inflationary. Hence the desire for QE to be only temporary.

As time went on though, and the economy recovered, inflation remained quite tame. While prices remained under the Fed's benchmark target of 2%, inflation appeared in a different segment of the financial world creating asset bubbles. With interest rates near zero, the excess liquidity due to the Fed's QE policy forced people to invest in riskier assets.

Money poured into the stock market. And with interest rates so low, money also poured into the housing market. Lower mortgage rates reduced the monthly payment of a mortgage thereby increasing home affordability, or conversely, for the same mortgage payment one could borrow a larger sum of money. With a bigger mortgage, one could pay a higher price for a house without it costing them more. This led to a spike in housing prices.

Asset prices continued to rise. Stocks, bonds, housing, and digital currencies set new high after new high. The temporary QE lingered for fourteen years. Investors didn't mind this kind of asset inflation.

It was only when inflation began showing up in prices did the excess liquidity become a problem. And now the Fed is trying to drain the liquidity through their Policy Normalization.

There has been a problem though. While the Fed can control the asset side of their balance sheet, they have less control over the liability side.

While the Fed has been able to trim $755.8 billion from its SOMA portfolio through maturity roll-offs, the liquidity, measured in terms of bank deposits and RRP's, not only has not fallen but it has increased.

FRED

Together, the deposits and RRPs were $5.59 trillion at June 1, 2022 when Policy Normalization began, and stood at $5.82 trillion on June 1, 2023, a gain of $231 billion.

This almost $1.0 trillion swing has been due to some of the other complexities going on at the Fed. The first reason was due to banking crisis which appeared in March 2023. The Fed's emergency lending grew from zero to almost $300 billion to support the banks. These loans were funded by the creation of new liquidity. The second factor was the drawdown of the Treasury General Account due to the debt ceiling crisis. This amounted to almost $700 billion that was also funded by the creation of new liquidity. The final factor has been the $70 billion increase in the Fed's deferred asset account.

The deferred asset account represents the cumulative losses the Fed has incurred from its operations as a result of its asset liability mismatch. Since September 21, 2022 when the Fed raised the Fed Funds rate to 3.00-3.25%, the Fed's cost of its liabilities has exceeded the income they are earning on their fixed rate assets. They have a negative net interest margin and are losing, on average, $2.5 billion per week.

The Fed is funding this loss by creating new reserves, that they additionally must pay interest on, exacerbating the loss.

These factors, combined, are why the liquidity remains.

While the Fed's goal is to bring inflation down to the 2% level, they will have a difficult time doing it until they are able to reduce the excess liquidity.

They are not talking about this.