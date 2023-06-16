Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealth Group: Cost Worries Are Opening For Dividend Hounds

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group is the largest US healthcare company and has surprisingly solid growth prospects.
  • Recent price worries due to rising Medicare costs create a rare opening for dividend hounds in the usually expensive UNH stock.
  • Given rising risks and the increasing probability of recession, I think adding some good Health Care exposure is a good idea in 2H23.
  • The firm has a supreme position in an industry with very high barriers to entry and is a proven compounder with the potential for dividend growth.

Papers about types of medicare insurance and stethoscope.

designer491

Two days ago, comments from a chief executive for Medicare and Retirement Tim Noel set off the stock's largest sell-off in UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) since 2020 when he mentioned that many Medicare patients are getting surgeries they

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
455 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

