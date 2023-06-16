Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: I Am Out

Jun. 16, 2023
Summary

  • SoFi has seen a 112% YTD return due to debt ceiling resolution, student loan payment resumption, high interest rates, and improved profitability.
  • The resolution of the debt ceiling debate has stabilized SoFi's market valuation, boosted investor confidence, and ended the student loan repayment moratorium.
  • The resumption of student loan payments can benefit SoFi by attracting customers for loan refinancing, driving revenue growth, and highlighting long-term business potential.
  • The normalization of inflation and pause in rate hikes may impact SoFi's market valuations, with a reduced competitive advantage and a potential narrowing of interest-based profitability.
  • SoFi's rapid rise in market valuation, overvaluation metrics, and technical indicators suggest a potential decline, prompting investors to consider systematic exit strategies.
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis Update

Since my initial coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in November 2022, the stock has returned around 109%. Several factors have contributed to this price surge, such as the debt ceiling resolution, the resumption of student loan

SoFi, SoFi Technologies, SoFi bank, SOFI, bank stocks, fintech stocks, fintech, crypto, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, recession, banks, interest rates, fed, student loans

SoFi 10-Q

SoFi, SoFi Technologies, SoFi bank, SOFI, bank stocks, fintech stocks, fintech, crypto, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, recession, banks, interest rates, fed, student loans

SoFi's Q1'23 Investor Presentation

SOFI

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

