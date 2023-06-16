Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis Update

Since my initial coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in November 2022, the stock has returned around 109%. Several factors have contributed to this price surge, such as the debt ceiling resolution, the resumption of student loan payments, the high-interest rate environment, and a clear trajectory towards improved profitability.

As SoFi's fundamentals normalize with a dropping inflation pace and a pause to the Fed's rate hikes, I took the opportunity and exited my position, booking all profits with a high return. Undoubtedly the momentum might persist, sending SOFI to new highs, but I believe the stock trades around its fair value, offering a less attractive risk/reward profile.

Data by YCharts

Resolution Of The Debt Ceiling Debate Is Leading The Surge

The resolution of the debt-ceiling debate in the United States has significantly impacted SoFi and led to an elevated market valuation. The passage of the debt ceiling deal has relieved investors, removing the uncertainty and potential economic turmoil associated with a potential default. The newfound stability has boosted investor confidence, increasing stock-buying activity and a price surge.

Also, the resolution of the debt-ceiling debate has averted a fiscal cliff and prevented disruptions in the U.S. economy, on which the performance of SoFi depends. The positive development has bolstered market sentiment, as investors now have a more favorable outlook for economic growth and banking stability.

Further, the debt ceiling deal also ended the pandemic-era moratorium on required federal student loan repayments. It is particularly beneficial for SoFi as it generates revenue by providing students with the facilities to refinance their loans. With the resumption of loan repayments, investors expected an increase in SoFi's business activity and a positive impact on its financial performance, leading to an optimistic market valuation.

At a broader level, resolving the debt ceiling debate has brought stability to the financial markets, benefiting fintech like SoFi. Avoiding a potential default and removing the uncertainty surrounding government finances have reassured investors and reduced market volatility.

Student Loan Payment Resumption

The resumption of student loan payments played a significant role in SoFi's stock price surge. SoFi offers various financial products and services, including student loan refinancing. The resumption of student loan payments signaled a potential increase in demand for SoFi's student loan refinancing services. With millions of borrowers needing to restart their monthly payments, there was an opportunity for SoFi to attract customers looking for better loan terms and lower interest rates.

Interestingly, SoFi's student loan refinancing business is a significant revenue generator. In their Q1 2023 earnings report, SoFi reported a record $325 million of adjusted net revenue in lending, with personal loans offsetting the headwinds in student loan refinancing demand. The resumption of student loan payments could lead to increased demand for refinancing, contributing to revenue growth for SoFi.

SoFi's credit metrics, such as delinquency and charge-off rates, remained healthy despite the challenges in the student loan industry. In Q1 2023, SoFi reported a 90-day student loan delinquency rate of 12 basis points and an annualized student loan charge-off rate of 0.34%. These favorable credit metrics verified the company's ability to manage risk and mitigate potential losses.

Notably, SoFi maintained stringent credit standards and focused on loan quality. SoFi disclosed that its loan borrowers had a weighted average income of $164,000 and a weighted average FICO score of 747. Additionally, its student loan borrowers had a weighted average income of $173,000 and a weighted average FICO score of 769.

SoFi 10-Q

The extension of the federal student loan moratorium and macro factors had presented headwinds to SoFi's student loan refinancing business. However, the resumption of student loan payments signaled a potential recovery in demand for these services. Investors recognized the opportunity for SoFi to capitalize on borrowers seeking to refinance their loans at lower rates or longer terms to reduce their monthly payments.

Therefore, SoFi's unique product strategy and bank charter provided a structural advantage in the lending market. The resumption of student loan payments highlighted the long-term growth potential of SoFi's business. Finally, as the company offers a range of financial products and services beyond student loan refinancing, investors recognized the opportunity for SoFi to expand its customer base and increase its market share in the broader financial services industry.

Higher Interest Rates

The high-interest rate environment has played a major role in driving SoFi's stock price surge. SoFi experienced a remarkable 113% year-over-year growth in net interest income. This growth can be attributed to higher interest rates, which increased revenue from lending activities. The substantial net interest margin (NIM) expansion to 5.5% indicates the company's ability to generate more income from its interest-earning assets.

Additionally, SoFi benefited from a 318 basis point year-over-year increase in average yields. Higher interest rates allowed the company to earn more on its interest-earning assets, contributing to overall revenue growth. The improvement in yields demonstrates the positive impact of the higher-interest rate environment on SoFi's profitability.

Furthermore, the cost of funding through deposits proved to be cheaper for SoFi compared to traditional methods like warehouse lines. As a result, the company was able to offer competitive interest rates on its products and services. The ability to offer attractive interest rates on checking and savings accounts supported customer adoption and engagement, leading to increased deposits and spending.

SoFi's vertical integration and lower funding costs gave it a competitive advantage over its rivals. The company's ability to hold rates longer and higher than its competitors in a declining interest rate environment positions it well for gaining additional market share. Investors have viewed the potential for market expansion and increased profitability positively, contributing to the stock price surge. Fundamentally, the higher net interest income from SoFi provides the company with additional capital to reinvest in technology enhancements and better services.

Data by YCharts

Profitability Is Near

The improving profitability of SoFi has also played a significant role in driving its stock price surge. The company's strong financial performance, as evidenced by its Q1 2023 results, has instilled confidence in investors and led to an increased market valuation.

SoFi achieved its eighth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, reaching $460 million, representing a substantial 43% year-over-year growth. The strong revenue growth demonstrates the company's ability to generate increased income from its various business segments, including lending, financial services, and its tech platform.

In Q1 2023, SoFi reported its third consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA, totaling nearly $76 million. This impressive figure indicates the company's ability to generate significant earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The 48% incremental margin and 16% overall margin reflect the company's profitability and efficiency in managing its operations.

Additionally, SoFi's improving financial performance has increased visibility and reinforced its goal of achieving positive GAAP net income in Q4 2023. The company's ability to narrow its net losses to just $34 million in Q1 2023, representing a $76 million improvement year-over-year, is a significant milestone.

SoFi's Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Further, SoFi Bank, a subsidiary of SoFi, reported another quarter of positive GAAP net income, amounting to $73 million. This achievement indicates the bank's ability to generate profits and reflects a 20% margin and a 23% return on average tangible equity. The expectation of reaching 30% returns within the bank over the long term has further bolstered investor confidence.

SoFi surpassed its Q1 2023 guidance for adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, exceeding expectations by $20 million and $31 million, respectively. This outperformance demonstrates the company's ability to deliver strong financial results and exceed market expectations. Such positive surprises have significantly impacted investor sentiment and have driven the stock price higher.

Inflation Normalization & Fed Rate Hike Pause

In May, consumer prices rose at the slowest annual pace since March 2021, with a 4% increase for the year ending in May. This represents a decrease from April's 4.9% and is slightly below economists' expectations. The drop in energy prices and a slowdown in food price hikes contributed to the decrease in inflation.

While the 4% inflation rate is an improvement from previous months, it is still higher than the Federal Reserve's desired target of 2%. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat high inflation. Still, it is expected to pause its rate-hiking campaign at this time to assess the effects of previous monetary tightening.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the Federal Reserve announced a pause in its interest-rate hikes, leaving rates at 5% to 5.25%. The decision reflects a shift in how Fed officials view inflation, which has moderated somewhat but is still considered high. While the pause is intended to assess the economic implications further, the Fed suggests that additional rate increases may be appropriate to bring inflation down to 2% over time.

Overall, the normalization of the inflation pace may lead to enhanced consumer spending and reduced costs for SoFi, but the factor will work in the same way as for its peers and the economy; It will fade the competitive advantage of SoFi. Finally, a pause in federal interest rate hikes and a possible downturn will impact SoFi's interest margin and narrow its interest-based potential profitability.

SOFI's Overvaluation

There are no major fundamental issues with SoFi that may impact its market valuation, but the recent developments have caused a rapid rise in its value compared to its peers and the market. A decline of a similar magnitude may follow it, as the market will discount the normalization of its fundamental growth drivers, such as stagnated interest rates and inflation.

Also, forward Price/Sales ratio is at 4.59 significantly higher than the sector median of 2.24. Similarly, its forward Price/Book has reached a level of 1.77 against the sector median of 0.98, suggesting an overvaluation and attracting a possible correction.

While I am not a big fan of technical analysis, I sometimes find it helpful in developing short-term expectations. Technically, the RSI is signaling that SOFI is considerably overbought. Similarly, the Bolinger Bands have expanded, and the price is hovering near the upper bound, which suggests a possible reversal.

Therefore, investors holding SOFI should consider booking some profits, with a potential reentry in the short term at lower levels based on bullish divergence in the RSI and the emergence of new fundamental drivers that can lead the value of the stock to a whole new level.

TradingView.com

Takeaway

In conclusion, SoFi's stock price surge has been fueled by favorable factors such as the resolution of the debt ceiling debate, the resumption of student loan payments, a high-interest rate environment, and improving profitability.

However, investors should exercise caution with the normalization of inflation, a pause in interest rate hikes, and signs of potential overvaluation. While the bullish potential of SoFi remains, investors can monitor market developments and consider reentering at lower levels if new fundamental drivers emerge.