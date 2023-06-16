Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Jackson Financial While The Valuation Is Low

Jun. 16, 2023 9:22 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)PRU3 Comments
Summary

  • Jackson Financial, a spin-off from Prudential, offers potential growth opportunities due to its attractive valuation and commitment to dividends and buybacks.
  • The company faces risks such as higher interest rates affecting annuity sales and a short track record since its spin-off in 2021.
  • Despite these risks, I believe Jackson Financial is a buy, as the current valuation provides a margin of safety even if execution is disappointing.

Happy couple came to an agreement with their agent in the office.

skynesher

Introduction

As an investor focusing on dividend growth stocks, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I most often add to existing positions when I find them attractive. I also take advantage of market volatility to start new positions in

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fast Graphs analysis

Fast Graphs

Chart
Data by YCharts

Retail sales

Q1 Financial Results

Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

