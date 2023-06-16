Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bel Fuse Stock: Growth Potential Is Still There

Jun. 16, 2023 9:27 AM ETBel Fuse Inc. (BELFA), BELFB3 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bel Fuse is a $730-million market cap firm that offers magnetic, power, and connectivity solutions for various applications.
  • Q1 sales for Bel Fuse were $172 million, showing a substantial increase of 26% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Also, the gross margins improved dramatically YoY.
  • The management expects an even higher consolidated margin profile due to the shift in product mix and profitability in the next quarters.
  • Today's valuation of Bel Fuse allows the stock to continue its recent rally, albeit at a less vigorous pace than lately.
  • I rate BELFB and BELFA a "Buy" this time and see an upside potential of at least another 17% by year-end.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

I enjoy cooperating with my colleagues

RealPeopleGroup

The Company

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) (NASDAQ:BELFB) is a $730-million market cap firm that designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products that are used in various industries, including networking, telecommunications, computing, industrial, data transmission, military, aerospace, transportation, eMobility, automotive, medical, broadcasting, and consumer electronics.

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's 10-Q, author's notes

Bel Fuse's 10-Q, author's notes

Bel Fuse's 10-Q, author's notes

Bel Fuse's 10-Q, author's notes

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR materials [June 7, 2023]

Bel Fuse's IR, author's compilation

Bel Fuse's IR, author's compilation

iata.org, March 2023 [author's notes]

iata.org, March 2023 [author's notes]

Statista, author's notes

Statista, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, Bel Fuse

Seeking Alpha, Bel Fuse

Seeking Alpha, Bel Fuse

Seeking Alpha, Bel Fuse

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.3K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.