Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Vs. Intel: Which Stock Is A Better Buy?

Jun. 20, 2023 8:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), NVDA6 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • With AI hype starting to turn into real demand, the recent rally in semiconductor stocks is heating up.
  • In this note, we shall compare Nvidia Corporation and Intel Corporation to find the better buy among these semiconductor heavyweights.
  • To do so, we will use a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. Let's jump straight in!
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Alienware Hosts Virtual Reality And Gaming VIP Party During E3, Powered By NVIDIA And Intel, At 3D Live Studio in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, June 13, 2016

Randy Shropshire

Introduction

Since the ground-breaking launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, the public, corporate, and governmental interest in generative AI technology has absolutely skyrocketed. Due to their pivotal role in a potential AI revolution, semiconductor stocks have surged higher in 2023, with the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Nvidia and Intel projected revenue growth rates

Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

NVDA TAM

Nvidia's estimated TAM --> $1T (Nvidia Investor Day 2022)

Intel's estimated SAM

Intel's estimated SAM --> $500B (IDC Report May 2023)

Nvidia and Intel Projected revenues

Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Nvidia vs Intel forward PE

Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Nvidia and Intel quant ratings

Author (Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings)

NVDA stock chart

WeBull Desktop

INTC stock chart

WeBull Desktop

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our marketplace service - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals. 

We have recently reduced our subscription prices to make our community more accessible. TQI's annual membership now costs only $480 (or $50 per month). New users can also avail of a special introductory pricing deal!

JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR TODAY

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
5.48K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

p
palsun19
Today, 9:21 AM
Premium
Comments (44)
www.businesskorea.co.kr/...

AMD may be teaming up with Samsung
L
LongTermInvesting
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (136)
Great article and my takeaway is borh INTC and NVDA are best-in-class chip stocks to own for longterm investors.

Any thoughts on AMD and should it be considered in this convo too? Dr. Su is surely looking at the AI space too.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Today, 9:22 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (901)
@LongTermInvesting AMD is the one we've been buying at TQI ever since NVIDIA's stunning guidance came out. That's where I see the right mix of growth and value.
Rose_Colored_Glasses profile picture
Rose_Colored_Glasses
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (1.57K)
Take it from a tortured INTC shareholder- just avoid the stock. Like the plague.

Even by their estimates - they’re years from a turnaround. Secondly, Mr Market is not a huge fan of their strategy, but more importantly, INTC has not extinguished the corporate culture of missed dates, and poor execution.

I’m fairness, under current leadership, communication has improved, and their have been a couple of signs that the overall culture of poor execution just might be improving. But with no significant earnings and revenue growth - just simply no reason to jump in and take the risk that their strategy is wrong, or right but may be horribly executed.
BenH_76 profile picture
BenH_76
Today, 8:48 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
I like the SMH ETF. It has both.
Great Swami profile picture
Great Swami
Today, 8:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.79K)
Bravo, well done.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.