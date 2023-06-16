Listen To The Market

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks staged another rip-roaring rally, with the S&P 500 logging its sixth consecutive day of gains and crossing above the 4,400 level. Defying the skeptics, market breadth is improving well beyond the largest technology companies, with the relative strength of multiple sectors improving in June. The Russell 2000 small-cap index is leading all of the major market indexes for the month. The reason for this is simple. The rate of inflation continues to recede, as the rate of economic growth slows but remains resilient, and the Fed has most likely concluded its rate-hike cycle. Ignore what the Fed says to manage expectations and focus on what it does to manage policy.

Finviz

We saw more evidence of economic resilience in yesterday’s retail sales report for May. Sales rose 0.3%, which was above all estimates, as well as the consensus number calling for a decline of 0.2%. The report saw an increase in spending in 10 out of the 13 categories. The number used to calculate the rate of economic growth, which excludes food services, autos, gasoline, and building materials, rose 0.2%. This suggests that the rate of spending growth will slow from the first quarter but remain positive in the second.

Bloomberg

If we look at retail sales growth by excluding just auto purchases, you can see what the soft landing looks like below. The year-over-year growth rate has fallen to just 1%. That might look dangerously close to a contraction that could result in recession, but retail sales are primarily goods purchases. Consumers are still overwhelmingly focused on services spending, which is what continues to prolong the expansion.

FRED

Unrelenting bears have manufactured a new headwind, which they assert will send the stock market in a tailspin. They anticipate a major rotation out of stocks and into bonds at quarter’s end by sovereign wealth and pension funds that must rebalance each quarter. With stocks outperforming bonds during the second quarter, they anticipate a rebalancing sale of as much as $150 billion.

Bloomberg

I suspect there will be some rebalancing, but I doubt that will undermine the long-term uptrend. It is also important to recognize an offsetting factor, which is that fund managers, more broadly defined, are more overweight bonds relative to stocks than at any other time since the depths of the Great Financial Crisis. This is largely due to recession fears, which have failed to materialize. I can only imagine the job security fears that this lot is feeling as their benchmarks soar, leaving them far behind.

Bloomberg

I am maintaining my target of 4,500 for the S&P 500, which is approaching at a far more rapid pace than I expected when initiating it at the beginning of the week.