TSLY: Beware Extremely High Distribution Yields

Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that generates monthly income by writing call options on Tesla, Inc. stock.
  • TSLY has delivered an impressive 38.2% YTD return, but has underperformed compared to Tesla's stock price, which has returned over 129%.
  • Conservative income-oriented investors should be cautious of TSLY's high distribution yields, as long-term returns may be lower due to the volatile nature of Tesla's stock.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

There's an old saying: never bet against human ingenuity, especially in finance. As long as there is demand for a product and money to be made, you can be sure someone will come up with a product to fill specific niches.

Illustrative synthetic long exposure

Figure 1 - Illustrative synthetic long exposure (Optionsplaybook.com)

TSLY portfolio holdings

Figure 2 - TSLY portfolio holdings (elevateshares.com)

TSLY distributions

Figure 3 - TSLY distributions (Seeking Alpha)

TSLY forward yield is 58.9%

Figure 4 - TSLY forward yield is 58.9% (elevateshres.com)

TSLY historical returns

Figure 5 - TSLY historical returns (elevateshares.com)

TSLA returns YTD

Figure 6 - TSLA returns YTD (Seeking Alpha)

TSLA monthly returns distribution

Figure 7 - TSLA monthly returns distribution (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

TSLA returns in 2022

Figure 8 - TSLA returns in 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

