There's an old saying: never bet against human ingenuity, especially in finance. As long as there is demand for a product and money to be made, you can be sure someone will come up with a product to fill specific niches.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) is one such product. It attempts to harvest call option premiums on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock. While TSLY's YTD performance has been fantastic, I am wary that volatile stocks like TSLA will inevitably go through bad stretches, and long-term covered-call returns on TSLA will be nowhere as strong as they have been in recent months.

While the extremely high yield on TSLY is tempting, I recommend conservative income-oriented investors seek yield elsewhere.

Fund Overview

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that seeks to generate monthly income by writing call options on Tesla stock to harvest the option premium yield.

The TSLY ETF and its family of sibling funds achieve their objective by creating "synthetic covered calls" on the underlying securities. Synthetic long exposure to TSLA is obtained by selling puts on the underlying stock while simultaneously buying calls (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Illustrative synthetic long exposure (Optionsplaybook.com)

The TSLY ETF's synthetic long exposure is typically achieved with options with 6 months to 1 year to maturity, and the strike prices used are at-the-money ("ATM") when the options are purchased and sold.

Next, to generate yield, the TSLY ETF will write call options on TSLA. The options written will generally have expirations of less than 1 month and strike prices 5-15% out of the money ("OTM"). The writing of the call options will limit the fund's participation in the upside if TSLA's stock price increases. In effect, the TSLY ETF is converting TSLA stock upside into option premiums that are paid out as income to unitholders.

Finally, any excess cash held as collateral for the synthetic long position will be invested in treasury securities to generate additional yield.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows the portfolio holdings of the TSLY ETF as of June 15, 2023. As designed, the TSLY ETF currently own synthetic longs on TSLA shares with July expiry (the July 240 strikes), while it has sold June call options with 250 and 260 strikes.

Figure 2 - TSLY portfolio holdings (elevateshares.com)

Distribution & Yield

The main purpose of a covered-call strategy is to convert option premiums into distributions. On this front, the TSLY ETF has done an outstanding job, paying a trailing 12-month distribution of $4.88 / share or 29.7% yield. TSLY's distribution is paid monthly (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TSLY distributions (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, based on the most recent June distribution of $0.8033 / share, the TSLY ETF is yielding an incredible 58.9% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TSLY forward yield is 58.9% (elevateshres.com)

Returns

Figure 5 shows the TSLY ETF's historical returns. Note that since the TSLY ETF was only incepted in November 22, 2022, there is not a lot of performance history to analyze.

Figure 5 - TSLY historical returns (elevateshares.com)

The TSLY ETF has delivered an impressive 38.2% YTD return to May 31, 2023. However, investors need to bear in mind that YTD, TSLA's stock price have actually returned over 129%, so TSLY has underperformed (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - TSLA returns YTD (Seeking Alpha)

This is a common problem with covered-call strategies that I have discussed in many prior articles. If we consider forward returns as a probability distribution, a covered-call strategy basically cuts off the right-tail distribution in exchange for premium income.

For example, Figure 7 shows the historical monthly returns for TSLA. Since TSLA is an extremely volatile stock, we can see that 49 out of 155 historical monthly returns (31% of the time) have been greater than 10%. So selling a 10% OTM call on TSLA may end up hurting performance roughly 1/3 of the time.

Figure 7 - TSLA monthly returns distribution (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

Is Covered Call Suitable For Such An Extremely Volatile Security?

The logical question investors should ask is whether a covered-call strategy is suitable for such a volatile security?

While TSLY's performance looks great YTD (hard to argue with +38.2%), unless Tesla's stock price continues to go up unabated, there will inevitably be negative monthly returns. So what may end up happening is that TSLY's NAV will decline with negative TLSA monthly returns, while positive monthly returns are capped.

For example, in 2022, TSLA's stock price suffered a 65% drawdown (Figure 8). During extended TSLA declines, although TSLY can still sell call options to generate income, the ETF's NAV will also decline as its short puts may be triggered.

Figure 8 - TSLA returns in 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

I can definitely see the attractiveness of TSLY's strategy of harvesting premium income on story stocks like TSLA. Who can say no to earning 29.7% trailing 12 month distribution yield on a security that is up 22.4% in price YTD?

However, investors need to understand the pros and cons of a covered call strategy, especially on an extremely volatile security like TSLA. By cutting off the right tail of TSLA's returns distribution, long-term holders of TSLY may end up experiencing far lower total returns, as there will inevitably be down months when TSLA suffers large declines that will eat into TSLY's NAV.

For conservative income-oriented investors, I would be wary of TSLY's incredibly high distribution yields. Be wary of those peddling high returns and high distributions; there is no free lunch in financial markets.