Is CrowdStrike Stock A Buy After The Earnings?

Jun. 16, 2023 9:30 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)2 Comments
From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After CrowdStrike released its earnings, the stock plunged more than 10% after-hours. It's also up 52% YTD. Which of the two movements should you believe?
  • We analyze the earnings in full detail and look at guidance.
  • Management presented some interesting facts in the conference call, especially about the competition with Microsoft.
  • We look at a back-of-the-envelope valuation for CrowdStrike and rate it on our Buy-Hold-Sell Scale.
Lock. Network Technology Concept

BlackJack3D

Introduction

On the last day of May, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) released the results for its first quarter 2024 earnings (the first quarter of the calendar year 2023). It seems like a classic buy the rumor, sell the news event, as the stock

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike customer base

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

CrowdStrike Annual recurring revenue growth

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

CrowdStrike multiple module subscription numbers

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

Crowdstrike gross margins evolution

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

Crowdstrike revenue beat history

Seeking Alpha

CrowdStrike EPS surprises history

Seeking Alpha

CrowdStrike RPO evolution

Made by the author

Gartner Magic Quadrant Endpoint Protection Platforms

Gartner

CrowdStrike analyst projections

Seeking Alpha

What is a good PEG ratio?

Albert Bridge Capital

CrowdStrike: Buy Hold or Sell

Made by the author

