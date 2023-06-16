BlackJack3D

Introduction

On the last day of May, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) released the results for its first quarter 2024 earnings (the first quarter of the calendar year 2023). It seems like a classic buy the rumor, sell the news event, as the stock was down a few percentages since then. Only today, Thursday, June 15th, in the after-hours, the stock is back to its price from before the earnings.

Data by YCharts

Initially, the stock was even down more than 10% in the after-hours trading after the earnings. This is what I wrote in the Potential Multibaggers chat for my subscribers:

For CrowdStrike, I think the reason the stock is down about 11.5% as of now is because guidance was more or less in line with the consensus, not beating it significantly. If you see how much the stock had run up recently, I think some traders sold to lock in their gains.

If you look at the year-to-date performance, you see this indeed; the stock is up 52%.

Data by YCharts

So, which of the two stock market movements should you believe? Let's find out in this article.

The numbers

CrowdStrike's revenue came in at $692.58 million, up 42% year-over-year, beating the consensus by $16.35 million or 2.4%.

When it comes to non-GAAP EPS, they came in $0.07 above the expectations of $0.50. For the first time since it became a public company, CrowdStrike didn't lose money on a GAAP basis, slightly positive but rounded to $0.00. The difference? Stock-based compensation, of course. More about that in a second. But CFO Burt Podbere also said this:

While we are very proud of this milestone, we have yet to reach sustained GAAP profitability. Q1 benefited significantly from fewer net-new hires in Q1 which we expect to pick up throughout the remainder of the year, albeit at a much more moderated pace in comparison to FY 2023.

I like that attitude. It's something like: "Yeah, it's good, but not good enough yet." That's one of the reasons why I like CrowdStrike so much. But Podbere also said:

We believe reaching this milestone demonstrates that our financial model will deliver GAAP profitability in due time.

Founder and CEO George Kurtz took a step back and showed investors the big picture:

Overall, we've had a very methodical approach in how we look at the various aspects of the model. So first, we focused on gross margin. And you can see the progress that we've made there. Second piece was focusing on non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow, free cash flow, as you know, which is 30%. And that is something that's ongoing. Third evolution is GAAP profit which we will continue to focus on and drive towards achieving sustainability. Of course, SBC is the biggest piece of that. We continued to manage SBC and we are going to be mindful balanced with retaining the best and the brightest talent that's paramount for us. (...) Everything we do is by the time, it's not a fluke. We think about it. In terms of where we can extend and how we can extend

This shows that GAAP profitability is important for CrowdStrike and stock-based compensation is a tool to retain the best talent. That's how it should be used.

The company had $130.86 in stock-based compensation. With revenue of $692.58 million, that means 18.9% of revenue. That's not great, but for a tech company not awful either. Remember, Okta (OKTA) had the worst SBC number of all picks, at 31% of revenue. Quite a bit of tech companies are in the 20%. Of course, it's still dilution.

But a valuable question for me is: how much dilution do you get on a yearly basis? CrowdStrike has committed to staying under 2% for this year and everything seems in place for that.

Of course, stock-based compensation is good for free cash flow. CrowdStrike chalked another quarter with 33% free cash flow margins.

It could also add another $174 million in ARR or annual recurring revenue. On a yearly basis, that makes a total ARR of $2.73 billion now.

If you zoom out, the company has had an incredible run. Its customers have gone up tenfold over the last four years.

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

Based on revenue, the company has seen equally impressive growth. In six years, it could grow its annual recurring revenue from $71 million to $2.74 billion.

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

The secret to CrowdStrike's success is its innovative platform approach. The company keeps adding modules to its platform and customers adopt them. 62% of customers have 5 products or more, 40% have 6+ and 23% 7+.

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

Those numbers keep going up quarter after quarter. To show how fast this goes, I looked up the numbers from the same quarter three years ago. Then, 33% had 5 products or more, 6 and 7 modules were not even named. That's almost double the number of customers with 5+ modules than just three years ago. Impressive.

CrowdStrike already talked about customers with 8+ products growing 'more than 50%.' Soon, they will probably drop the 5 modules and start reporting 6+, 7+ and 8+ numbers.

Incremental modules do increase not only revenue, but also margins. You can see that in this graph.

CrowdStrike Q1 2024 earnings slides

In FY2022 and 2023, the company made investments in its infrastructure, which temporarily depressed margins. But as you can see, those investments pay off now. CrowdStrike's CFO Burt Podbere said the current high margins are sustainable:

We expect these investments to drive further margin enhancement in the future as we continue to execute on our long-term plan to drive subscription gross margin sustainably above 80%.

I referred to the guidance that management gave in my chat comment. Let's turn our attention there. Management guided for Q2 revenue between $717.2 and $727.4 million compared to the consensus of $718.59M, representing 34% to 36% growth.

For the full year, CrowdStrike expects revenue between $3.0005 and $3.0367 billion, not much higher than the consensus of $3 billion and about 34.5% growth year-over-year. Expect the company to beat the topline of guidance, though, as it has done every single time since the company came public in 2019.

Seeking Alpha

For non-GAAP EPS, the company guides for $0.54 - $0.57 versus the consensus of $0.54. For the full year, management guided for EPS between $2.32 and $2.43, higher than the consensus of $2.31. Expect CrowdStrike to beat even more here, considering its impressive track record.

Seeking Alpha

To be honest, after I looked into the results a bit deeper, I think the drop in the stock price may also, or maybe even mainly, have been caused by something else as well, not just guidance. And that something is RPO growth. RPO stands for Remaining Performance Obligation and it's the money that is under contract, paid and unpaid.

Just for reference, in Q4 2023 (the previous quarter), RPO growth was 20.4%, while in Q1 2024, it was down 1.5%.

Made by the author

I have highlighted the first quarter each time. As you can see, Q1 is by far the weakest quarter every year. But maybe the slight negative growth scared market participants initially. The reason for the negative growth? Deal durations are getting shorter. If companies sign a 2-year contract for $10 million instead of a 4-year contract for $19 million, RPO goes down. Add the seasonally weak Q1 and you get what we see here.

Management was confident and reaffirmed that they saw similar ARR growth in the second half of the year as this year. That means acceleration, which would probably be cheered by the market.

One more thing before we go to the conference call analysis, the balance sheet. The company has $2.93 billion in cash and equivalents, while it holds $741 million in debt. That means a net cash balance of about $2.2 billion. That's a great position to be in.

Insights from the conference call

Of course, as with most conference calls nowadays, AI was a point of attention. CrowdStrike has been using AI for a long time already. Founder and CEO George Kurtz:

The margin profile and scale we have achieved for our managed offering would not have been possible without our innovation in AI. While others are just now jumping on the AI bandwagon, we have transformed cyber security with an AI-powered cloud business from inception

And Kurtz also echoed another very common theme. It's not the LLMs or large language models that will be crucial, but the best data:

While we expect that LLMs will become commoditized over time, the data on which they are trained will not. CrowdStrike is uniquely positioned to benefit from this new technology. Our dataset spans petabytes and captures trillions of new events daily from our global fleet of sensors.

Kurtz warned that ChatGPT makes attackers much more sophisticated:

From an adversarial perspective, we expect that the adoption of LLMs will lower the barrier of entry for malicious actors to create sophisticated cyber-attacks. Generative AI is expected to make it even easier for less advanced attackers to crack nation-state-caliber campaigns.

But the same also goes for the protection side:

From a protection standpoint, we see generative AI as a democratizing force by dramatically lowering the learning curve for practitioners transforming even a novice analyst into a power user.

With this aim in mind, CrowdStrike announced Charlotte AI, which will help new analysts become tier-3 analysts immediately. Next to its data, it's important that CrowdStrike's data are human-validated, which makes the data much more reliable and of higher quality.

CrowdStrike also partnered with AWS to develop "powerful new generative AI applications" to make their transition to the cloud, security and AI easier, better and faster. That helps customers accelerate their cloud, security, and AI journey. This could be a substantial future revenue source. The company has more and more of these mutually beneficial deals. Kurtz mentioned a deal on the conference call that came through Dell, one of CrowdStrike's other partners. The customer was frustrated by the number of false positives, switched to CrowdStrike and took eight modules from the start CrowdStrike also has a partnership with Google (GOOGL), for example, and sells on Azure's (MSFT) marketplace.

Kurtz called consolidation a second very important theme. Enterprises want to reduce the number of solutions they have. And CrowdStrike has a strong argument to be the place where enterprises should consolidate:

On average, enterprise customers can realize over 200% ROI with Falcon. With ROI results like this, it's no surprise companies turn to CrowdStrike to protect, power and drive efficiencies for their businesses.

Very promising was that CrowdStrike also said that it had a record Q2 pipeline. It emphasized the big deals are more complex and take longer to close, but this also means that the company continues to see interest from customers.

One of the big opportunities left for CrowdStrike is the public sector. Now that it has the FedRAMP Impact Level 5 (or IL5), it can even work with the Department of Defense. That opens up a whole new market. George Kurtz in the Q&A session:

We're excited about IL5, it does open up, I think a much bigger federal opportunity. We had some really nice wins in the quarter. And that's one, again it's slow and steady, you've just got to get in. It may take a while to get deals done, but they last a long time and they are big and medium, so we continued to drive forward on that and I think this IL5 certification opens up more doors for us.

A competitor like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) only has a moderate level of security clearance, just like that other competitor, SentinelOne (S). That means that CrowdStrike will be able to protect a lot of public services that its competitors can't. As this advantage is new for CrowdStrike, it could mean a boost to its revenue that its competitors don't have. FedRAMP certificates, especially at the highest level, are extremely hard to get and it takes years to attain them. I'm not sure where Palo Alto and SentinelOne are in the process, but right now, CrowdStrike definitely has an advantage and the process takes years.

Talking about an advantage... One of the investors' concerns is that Microsoft will eat CrowdStrike's lunch. It's so often a story: this or that big tech company will kill Company XYZ. In this case, Microsoft and CrowdStrike. If you look at Gartner's Magic Quadrant for endpoint protection, you might think this even more:

Gartner

But here's what George Kurtz says about this:

8 out of 10 times when an enterprise customer tests, they choose CrowdStrike over Microsoft

Kurtz also gave the reason (note, SIM stands for Security Information Management):

From Microsoft, companies experience added complexity, less coverage and higher costs, while enterprise customer with over 50,000 employees told us the upgrade cost of moving from Microsoft E3 to E5 would be at least $2.3 million more than their CrowdStrike subscription and that's just for the upgrade. With Microsoft's excessive annual cost increases, this will go to $4.7 million by year five, excluding the additional costs required to support SIM solution or increased staff to manage the extra complexity.

I think this clearly shows the advantage CrowdStrike has and why, if companies really compare, 80% choose CrowdStrike above Microsoft.

Valuation

CrowdStrike is dirt cheap... Just kidding, of course. The stock has never been cheap since it came to the stock market and I don't expect it to get cheap as long as it keeps growing as fast as it does now. I think 30% growth for EPS, FCF and revenue for the next few years are reasonable assumptions. The consensus is even higher. This is for non-GAAP EPS, for example.

Seeking Alpha

Some will claim that a stock that trades at a non-GAAP 2026 PE of 28.5 (as it's January 2027, that's the calendar year 2026) is extremely overvalued. I can understand that but you should never forget how fast the company grows. If you look at the forward PEG, so EPS divided by growth, you see these numbers:

Jan 2024: 1.17

Jan 2025: 1.62

Jan 2026: 1.19

Jan 2027: 0.88

What is a proper PEG ratio? Many will tell you that under 1 means undervalued, above 1 overvalued. But there's more to the picture. The 10-year yield also plays a role, for example. This gives some form of an overview of what a proper or fair PEG is.

Albert Bridge Capital

The 10-year treasury yield now is 3.79% right now. Now, of course, CrowdStrike is expected to grow faster than this graph shows. But I think a PEG of around 1.5 is more or less fair. Except for the Jan 2025 number, all PEGs we have seen are lower. And, of course, as CrowdStrike usually outperforms, the estimates may prove to be conservative, as they have always been in the past.

Having said that, valuation will always remain a point of disagreement between investors. To me, it's simple. Just take the valuation method that suits your personality type best. And just accept that valuation is not fixed. There are many models and situations and judging one company with the rules of another one may sometimes lead to big mistakes. If you try to value CrowdStrike on an LTM PE basis, as many value investors do, you will never understand the investment case.

To me, everyone's approach determines how you look at valuation. I'm a long-term growth investor. For me, long term means preferably for the next twenty years. Of course, that doesn't mean that why don't sell if the fundamentals change, but we don't look at the next year. If that's not your approach, that's OK, of course. To each their own.

Conclusion

This was another strong quarter from CrowdStrike. At a run rate of more than $2B, the company keeps chalking impressive and profitable growth. Management is top-notch and focuses not just on revenue growth, but follows a pre-decided plan on how to get profitable. It's providing great service for its customers and for investors as well.

I still see CrowdStrike as a good buy at this level. The valuation is not cheap, but it's not crazy expensive either, in my opinion.

Made by the author

In the meantime, keep growing!