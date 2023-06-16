Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sunnova Energy: A Promising Future Despite Current Unprofitability

SM Investor
Summary

  • Sunnova's primary focus is on offering solar service agreements in the form of leases, power purchase agreements, and loans, with initial terms ranging from 10 to 25 years.
  • This approach involves significant upfront costs and results in high levels of long-term debt for the company. However, Sunnova's customer base growth could lead to long-term profits.
  • Sunnova's revenue for the recent quarter reached $161.7 million, a significant increase from the $65.7 million recorded during the same period in 2022.
  • In spite of being a volatile stock, the company’s growth and positive outlook for the fiscal year of 2023 makes me bullish for NOVA stock.

Technician holding a digital tablet standing by solar grid at solar farm

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Sunnova (NYSE:NOVA) is a rapidly expanding Energy as a Service (EaaS) company that currently serves over 279,000 customers across the United States. Founded in 2012, Sunnova's mission is to provide clean, affordable, and dependable energy solutions for both residential

Number of Customers

Sunnova annual report 2022

NOVA's capital structure

Author

NOVA's cash structure

Author

NOVA financial metric vs. its peers

YCharts

NOVA financial metric vs. its peers

YCharts

This article was written by

SM Investor
SM Investor
2.49K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

