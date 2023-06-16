Frazer Harrison

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) completed the acquisition of Credit Karma for $4.7 billion in December 2020. I believe Credit Karma increases the volatility of Intuit's business. The current high interest rates and tightening bank credit pose a significant risk to Credit Karma's operations. I encourage investors to avoid investing in Intuit until management realizes they should divest Credit Karma in the future.

Business Overview

Intuit is well-known for its TurboTax and QuickBooks products, which have been successful in the past, delivering double-digit sales growth.

Intuit's 10K, Author's Calculations

As a software company, Intuit achieves a very high operating margin in the high 20s. The company generates high free cash flow compared to net income, indicating a strong cash conversion rate.

In December 2020, Intuit acquired Credit Karma for $4.7 billion. Since then, my view on Intuit has changed. Credit Karma is a fintech company that uses their app to provide free credit monitoring services to their users and then sells credit cards and personal loans to these app users. They earn referral fees from banks and insurance institutions. At the time of acquisition, Credit Karma had an operating margin of 3-6%. Personal loans represent one-third of Credit Karma's sales, credit cards account for 50%, and the remainder consists of auto insurance and mortgages.

Downside Thesis

During the Covid period, Credit Karma experienced significant growth due to government stimulus. However, as interest rates began to rise and financial institutions tightened their credit, Credit Karma's business started to decline. The majority of their app users are low-income individuals who were most affected by the high inflation. Credit Karma's sales decreased by 16% in Q2 FY23 and 12% in Q3 FY23.

Intuit Quarterly Results, Author's Calculations

Credit Karma represented 14% of Intuit's group sales. During Intuit's 2022 Capital Market Day, the company provided a long-term growth target of 20-25% annually for Credit Karma. However, this high growth rate appears unrealistic. Applying Credit Karma's revenue percentage and growth rate, Intuit indicated an additional 3-4% growth of group sales coming from Credit Karma.

Intuit 2022 Capital Market Day

Credit Karma's business lacks a competitive moat, and its app users (low-income consumers) are not ideal in the current economic environment. Banks and insurance companies will continue tightening credit underwriting standards, reducing Credit Karma's referral fees from these institutions. Additionally, Credit Karma operates on very low margins, diluting Intuit's overall high group margin. It serves as a value distractor for Intuit.

From Q1 FY23, Intuit's management started the following admissions:

1) Many financial institution partners have tightened eligibility in the credit card segment, which accounts for half of Credit Karma's sales.

2) Continued pressure in personal loans, with partners further tightening eligibility and increasing APRs. Personal loan revenue is expected to decline this year.

Prior to Q1 FY23, the management had consistently expressed bullishness about Credit Karma's growth, indicating a lack of visibility into this acquired fintech company.

Other Businesses

Small business and consumer tax businesses accounted for over 80% of Intuit's group sales in FY22. We acknowledge that TurboTax and QuickBooks products have consistently demonstrated solid growth in the past.

Intuit's 10K, Author's Calculations

Considering the strong brand and solid history of growth, I have no concerns regarding their long-term growth guidance for the Small Business (15-20%) and Consumer Tax (8-12%) segments.

Outlook

In Q3 FY23, Intuit updated its full-year Credit Karma revenue growth guidance to a decline of 11%, compared to the previous decline of 15% to 10%. The decline is primarily driven by headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and auto insurance, partially offset by some growth in Credit Karma Money and credit cards.

In both credit cards and personal loans, Intuit continues to observe partners tightening underwriting standards, with personal loan partners facing funding constraints. Therefore, it appears that the worst period for Credit Karma is not over; rather, it is just the beginning of a down cycle. The financial services industry, particularly regional banks, has experienced significant turmoil, which further impacts Credit Karma's business negatively.

Intuit expects their TurboTax Live customer base to grow by 13% this fiscal year, demonstrating that consumer tax remains a significant growth driver for the company.

Regarding their Small Business segment, Intuit acknowledges that it may face challenges within the macro-environment, but they believe their business will demonstrate resilience this year.

Overall, my only concern with Intuit lies in the Credit Karma segment.

Valuation

To assess whether the current stock price reflects the potential weakness of Credit Karma, a valuation needs to be conducted. Assuming Intuit can achieve its long-term growth targets of 8-12% for consumer business, 20-25% for Credit Karma, and 15-20% for small business, and using the sales mix from FY22, Intuit's group sales growth is approximately 14%. Although it is unlikely for Intuit to achieve 20-25% growth in Credit Karma, the valuation provides a bullish case for Intuit without considering any potential weakness in Credit Karma's sales in the near future.

In the discounted cash flow model, I assume a 10% weighted average cost of capital, 4% terminal growth rate, and 24% tax rate.

The organic sales growth is estimated to be 14% in the model, and M&A will add 70bps of sales growth. On the margin side, we assume Intuit can expand their margin over the next ten years, reaching 24.6% in FY32. The margin assumption is in line with a typical mature software company.

In the model, free cash flow conversion is estimated to be around 30%, a figure that is in line with a typical software company's ratio.

DCF Model-Author's Calculations

With these assumptions, the present value of the free cash flow to the firm over the next ten years is estimated to be $28 billion. The present value of terminal value is $73 billion. The total enterprise value is $102 billion. Adding $7.9 billion of cash, deducting $6.9 billion of debt, the equity value of Intuit is estimated to be $103 billion, as such, I see a fair value of stock price of $362.

Note that the fair value is assuming Intuit can achieve its long-term sales growth target for Credit Karma. The current stock price does not appear to reflect the potential structural headwinds faced by Credit Karma.

DCF Model-Author's Calculations

Conclusion

All things considered, my view is that the acquisition of Credit Karma was a significant blunder for Intuit's management team and a poor execution of the capital allocation policy. They purchased the company at the peak of the cycle, paying a significant premium, and are now suffering from the downturn. Moreover, Credit Karma's nature as a business adds more cyclicality to Intuit's core operations. Intuit's other businesses, TurboTax and QuickBooks, are fantastic franchises. I recommend investors to avoid investing in Intuit until their management takes steps to restructure the Credit Karma business or the stock price fully reflects the long-term weakness of Credit Karma's business.