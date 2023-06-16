Nikola Stock: One Last Hurrah
Summary
- Nikola investors are having a field day with the stock jumping more than 85% in the last 5 days.
- Last week, Nikola failed to obtain the majority vote required to pass Proposal 2 which allows the company to issue additional shares and raise funds while diluting existing shareholders.
- As revealed in this analysis, ousted CEO and founder Trevor Milton shared an Instagram post yesterday recommending shareholders to vote against Proposal 2.
- Nikola, in a statement to Reuters, accused Trevor Milton of misstating facts.
- A closer look at Nikola's liquidity profile, technology, and business focus suggests the stock is only headed one way from here.
There has been a lot going on with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) recently, and none of that involves the company finally satisfying investors with better-than-expected semi-truck sales. Similar to many EV startups, Nikola is facing a cash crunch today, and its Board of Directors has recommended voting for Proposal 2 which would allow the company to increase the authorized number of shares, thereby paving the way to issue more shares to raise the much-needed cash to continue with the production of semi-trucks. After failing to obtain the required majority vote to pass Proposal 2 last week, the company has extended the voting window till 11:59 p.m. on July 5. The 2023 annual meeting will be held on July 6.
After a horrific start to the year, Nikola stock has gained traction in the last five trading days, rising more than 85%. NKLA stock received a boost from investors who cheered the company's failure to obtain the required majority vote to pass Proposal 2 - a proposal that would substantially dilute the ownership of existing shareholders. On June 15 alone, Nikola stock surged almost 30%, and I believe investors who join this trading frenzy will get burned in the coming months. A closer look at company fundamentals suggests this could be NKLA's last hurrah before everything goes south.
The Ousted Founder Is Making Some Noise
Trevor Milton, Nikola's founder who had to resign in September 2020 amid securities fraud allegations by the SEC, is urging shareholders to vote against Proposal 2. He alleges that instead of looking for more funds, the company should ideally be looking for new leaders.
Trever Milton's Instagram post
In a statement to Reuters, Nikola claimed that Trevor Milton's social media posts are misstating facts and that he is in direct violation of the agreements he made at the time of leaving the company to support the newly appointed directors.
This is not the first time Trevor Milton has tried to object to an additional share authorization plan by the company. In June 2022, Mr. Milton voted against a similar proposal, which led to Nikola failing to obtain the required number of votes to pass the proposal on two occasions on June 30, 2022 and July 18, 2022. In August 2022, the company finally obtained the necessary votes to execute the additional share authorization plan despite Trevor Milton's objections.
Nikola has previously navigated Trevor Milton's objections successfully to secure the majority vote required to increase the authorized share count, and I believe things could turn out to be similar this time around although the company will have to spend more time and energy on convincing shareholders to vote for a proposal that would dilute their ownership significantly. What is different this time is that Nikola is facing a massive liquidity crunch, which may push the company into bankruptcy if it fails to secure additional funding in the coming weeks.
Nikola ended Q1 with total cash of $206 million including restricted cash of $85 million. The company projected total liquidity of $796 million at the end of Q1, but access to much of this liquidity is conditional on passing Proposal 2, which is increasingly becoming difficult at the moment. To give some context on the liquidity crisis faced by Nikola, the company burned $200 million in cash in Q1 excluding non-recurring items, and guided for a cash burn of $150 million per quarter going forward (April cash burn came to $46 million). Even in the best-case scenario where Nikola gains access to the projected liquidity of $796 million, the company will still be constrained for cash in just a few more quarters at this rate.
The Company Remains In Deep Trouble
The struggles faced by Nikola stem from a few other factors in addition to the liquidity crisis.
For a tech company to survive and thrive in the long term, technological superiority is of utmost importance. Nikola may not be a tech company, but the company promised to transform the global automobile industry with its fuel cell technology which was touted as a game-changer. Many of its peers including Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) have developed technologically superior products/processes to make the most of the growth in renewable energy adoption. Nikola's lack of ability to enjoy competitive advantages from a technological perspective after seemingly enjoying first-mover advantages is an indication that the company is headed toward more challenges in the future.
The company's wavering focus is another major concern. When I invest in a young, fast-growing company, I want to see a business that is laser-focused on building competitive advantages in a lucrative niche. Nikola's initial focus was on the production of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and at the time of its IPO, many investors thought the company was on the right track to capture market share in the commercial market for BEV trucks. Last month, the company was forced to pause the production of Tre Class 8 BEV due to an oversupply of these trucks. After manufacturing 61 of these trucks in Q1, only 31 units were shipped to dealers due to an imbalance in the demand and supply for these vehicles. On top of this inventory debacle, the company is focused on aggressively investing in hydrogen fuel cell trucks. Nikola, in my opinion, lacks a clear direction and business strategy, which makes the company an undesirable investment even for long-term-oriented investors with an above-average risk appetite.
Even if Nikola comes out of the current liquidity crunch, I will not bet on the company's future because of the unattractive fundamentals resulting from a lack of technological superiority and scattered focus.
Takeaway
Nikola stock is not the right bet on the future of renewable energy. Although the renewable energy sector is likely to grow exponentially in the next decade, Nikola is unlikely to make the most of this growth even if it survives to live another day. I believe it is only a matter of time before Nikola investors get burned once again, which makes the recent rally a good opportunity for investors to move away from NKLA while they still can.
