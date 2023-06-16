Kei Uesugi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the summer of last year, I concluded that shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were not out of the woods yet. As the company recently has announced the acquisition of a coffee plant, it seems like an opportune time to update the thesis, which is dominated by better operating performance, but also continued adjusted earnings and higher leverage.

A Turbulent Past

TreeHouse Foods has been struggling since it acquired the private brands business from ConAgra back in 2015, a deal which cast a shadow over the company with respect to its growth profile, higher leverage, and other related concerns. In fact, after shares reached a high around the $100 mark in 2016, they have never traded near these levels, with shares trading at just half that level today.

Until the $2.7 billion deal for the private brands of Conagra (CAG) in 2015, TreeHouse was actually a decent serial acquirer, having announced multiple deals in the years before, which created a lot of shareholder value. While TreeHouse only paid about half their price which Conagra paid for these assets in the years before, the deal turned out to cause a multi-year headwind on the business, with earnings vanishing and leverage concerns mounting.

Ever since, the company has been divesting some assets in order to shore up the balance sheet and improve the positioning, although this has not shown up in the results. Since 2018, the company has seen its shares trade in a roughly $35-$55 trading range, and while shares trade near the high end of that range at $52, that provides little comfort for investors, who unlike many consumer staples do not receive dividends in this case.

Early in 2022, the company posted 2021 sales at $4.3 billion (keep in mind that the tie-up in 2015 was supposed to create a $6 billion business), but 2021 earnings fell off a cliff, with adjusted earnings down from $2.73 per share to $1.19 per share. Net debt of $1.6 billion was down substantially in dollar terms, but with EBITDA down to $400 million, leverage ratios continued to be high.

The 2021 business by now consists of two segments: a $2.7 billion meal preparation segment with 10% segment margins, and a $1.6 billion snacking & beverage margins with margins reported at equivalent levels. With pricing and inflation supporting results during the summer of 2022, TreeHouse announced that it has sold the majority of the meal preparation business in a $950 million deal.

With that deal the company would lose some sales and EBITDA as well, although leverage ratios should fall to 3.5 times, or 2.2 times EBITDA if the company would monetize the bonds which the company received from the acquirer. Trading at $47, the 56 million shares awarded TreeHouse a $2.6 billion valuation last summer, or $3.8 billion if we factor in pro forma net debt.

This is applied to the remaining $2.5 billion business which posted EBITDA of $330 million (although the company still includes sales and partial EBITDA results from the meal preparation business). This valuation looked reasonable from an EBITDA multiple, yet I saw not a great impetus to earnings power of around a dollar per share, as all the special moving parts and concerns did not trigger me to reconsider taking a stake.

What Happened?

Since August, shares have largely traded in a $40-$55 range, currently trading hands at $52 per share. The deal to sell the majority stake in the meal preparation business closed early in October.

By February, TreeHouse posted its full year result, with sales up from $2.95 billion in 2021 to $3.45 billion in 2022, primarily due to inflationary pressures. The company posted a $2.61 per share GAAP loss, although that adjusted for a myriad of items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.17 per share. Net debt was reported at $1.35 billion following the divestment, as the 2022 results were still including the meal preparation contribution for the better part of the year. For the fiscal year 2023, the company guided for 6-8% sales growth on the back of pricing, with adjusted EBITDA seen between $345 and $365 million.

First quarter sales rose 15% to $895 million, due to pricing again as margins improved a great deal and fewer incidental items hit the profit-and-loss account. The company posted GAAP operating profits of $39 million, with GAAP earnings reported at $0.27 per share, and adjusted earnings (again after a myriad of items) coming in at $0.68 per share. The company reaffirmed the full year guidance, although that net debt ticked up to $1.42 billion, still resulting in a 4 times leverage, as the first quarter typically soft in terms of working capital conversion.

In this sense, it was surprising to see the company announce a roughly $100 million deal to acquire the Northlake Texas Coffee facility from Farmer Brothers. The 2017-built facility adds roasting, grinding, flavoring and blending capabilities to the private label activities of the business. With no revenue or earnings contribution seen, it is hard to judge the deal on its merit, although I am surprised to see an acquisitive move again when leverage was still quite high.

What Now?

The truth is that, while I am puzzled and trying to understand the latest move, the reality is that the first quarter outlook looked good from an earnings point of view, although the cash flow generation issue is another thing.

With the TreeHouse Foods first quarter EBITDA number in line with the annualized full year guidance, adjusted earnings for the year are likely seen around $2.70 per share this year, which means that (adjusted) earnings slowly should provide some support to the shares here. Despite this observation, it is leverage concerns and heavily adjusted earnings which prevent me from jumping onboard TreeHouse Foods, Inc. stock here.