Introduction

I am a dividend growth investor. I invest in income-producing assets mostly. Therefore, I seek new opportunities to invest in dividend-paying stocks. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. When the market is volatile, I use it to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The utility sector is interesting nowadays. Investors flocked to utilities for their relatively predictive income when interest rates were meager. Nowadays, when investors can gain ~5% in risk-free interest, the share price of many utility companies is declining. Long-term dividend growth investors can suddenly lock in enticing yields with future growth. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is a utility company that is mostly unregulated. I will analyze the company in this article.

I will analyze National Fuel Gas Company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to approximately 754,000 clients.

Fundamentals

The revenues of National Fuel Gas have increased by 29% over the last decade. The company increases sales when it gains new clients for its utility business, when it sells more natural gas and oil in its upstream business, and when clients use its pipeline and storage capacity. The company also grows with mergers and acquisitions, like when it bought Shell's upstream assets in 2020 when the energy market was distressed. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects National Fuel Gas to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company's EPS (earnings per share) has increased by 100% over the same period. The company is deriving most of its EBITDA from its upstream business. Thus, the EPS fluctuates. The increase in the EPS is due to the higher prices of energy, which resulted in significantly higher margins. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects National Fuel Gas to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~12% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

National Fuel Gas is a dividend king, meaning it has increased the annual dividend for more than 50 years in a row. The 4.2% increase on June 15th was the 52nd yearly increase. The company offers a 3.75% annual dividend yield, which seems relatively safe, with a payout ratio of roughly 30%. The payout ratio of National Fuel Gas is lower than most utilities, as only 12% of its EBITDA comes from its regulated monopoly activity. The rest comes from riskier energy plays. Therefore, the company maintains a conservative payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

In addition to buybacks, companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth as they lower the number of shares outstanding. When looking at National Fuel Gas, the number of shares increased by 10%. The company uses its shares to compensate its employees, raise capital and pay for significant acquisitions. For example, the 6% increase in the number of shares in 2020 was due to the purchase of Shell's assets in Pennsylvania.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E ratio of National Fuel Gas Company stands at 10 when using the 2023 EPS estimates. The current valuation is the lowest in the last twelve months. Paying ten times earnings for a utility may seem attractive, yet investors must remember that 55% of the EBITDA comes from upstream oil and gas. Therefore, the risk profile is significantly higher, and the decline in energy prices in 2023 justifies a lower valuation. So yes, the shares are cheap, but the exposure to upstream activity can explain the current valuation.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes that shares of National Fuel Gas are cheap at the current valuation. The average P/E ratio of the company over the last two decades stands at 16, with an annual growth rate of 7.2%. While the growth rate is similar to the current medium-term estimates, today's valuation is significantly lower. The higher risk of a recession that may influence the demand for oil and gas has made the current share price attractive. It may be a good entry point if the company has enough growth opportunities and limited risks.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

Diversification is the first opportunity for National Fuel Gas as the company operates through several business activities. It allows the company to grow if an opportunity arises in every business segment. It can acquire another utility company or acquire upstream assets. The diversification enables the company to act swiftly and take advantage of its solid balance sheet with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3. Its liquidity, access to the debt market, and diversified business line make it a growth opportunity.

Data by YCharts

The company's full integration is another growth opportunity, allowing it to be more competitive and enjoy an advantageous cost structure. The company extracts gas, stores it in its own storage, and transmits it through its pipeline to distribute to its utility clients. Controlling the entire value chain makes it harder for companies in the area to compete. They don't have the clients to buy the gas, and utility companies can't extract their gas. It creates a higher barrier to entry and allows the company to raise prices more easily.

Renewable energy and hydrogen are other growth opportunity. The company realizes that clients and investors seek a "greener" economy, and while gas doesn't pollute like coal, it still emits greenhouse gases. Therefore, National Fuel Gas invests in bio-gas (AKA Renewable Natural Gas). This natural gas already exists in our ecosystem and needs to be collected and not extracted. It is sourced from landfills, animal manure, and food waste. Moreover, the company is seeking hydrogen projects through the Clean Hydrogen Economy consortium membership. Hydrogen is considered the cleanest gas and one of the energy sources of the future.

Risks

The first risk I see is the demand risk for natural gas in households. As dividend growth investors, we should look at the long-term prospects of our businesses. The International Energy Agency has recommended banning building natural gas furnaces in new homes by 2025. European countries are ahead of the curve, already limiting heating with gas, and we see more homes use heat pumps. In the United States, New York is considering a statewide law that will ban the construction of gas furnaces in new homes. It will have a significant potential to limit the company's growth.

In addition, National Fuel Gas is active in New York. The demographic trend in New York is negative, and its population has been declining for the last two years. In the previous fifty years, the population of New York has grown by less than 10%. It limits the company's growth rate in its utility business, but also in its pipeline and storage, and those segments are also affected by the demand for gas in the area.

Another risk for National Fuel Gas is Exposure to prices of commodities due to its reliance on upstream for 55% of its EBITDA, which turns it away from being your "safe neighborhood utility". National Fuel Gas's reliance on upstream is a risk because it exposes the company to the volatility of natural gas prices. If natural gas prices fall, National Fuel Gas's profits will decline. Therefore, the stock is more volatile than most of its utility peers, making it less compatible with investors who seek low risk.

Conclusions

In summary, National Fuel Gas is a solid utility company performing well for over a century. It has increased sales and EPS to support 52 years of dividend increases. The company is trading for a low valuation and has several growth opportunities. The company has built itself as an integrated utility and diversified itself. It also works on utilizing hydrogen and bio-gas to become a "greener" company.

However, there are some significant risks to the business model. First, it relies heavily on upstream, which means that fluctuations in the price of natural affect its earnings. More importantly, in the long-term, the company may lose some of its residential business and have to compete with larger upstream companies for new markets. Since the company still doesn't have a developed hydrogen or bio-gas business, it is a significant long-term risk and I believe shares are a HOLD.