It Pays To Be Defensive

PashaIgnatov

Transcript

Kimberley Stafford, Global Head of Product Strategy: As we talk about the aftershock economy, what are the implications for investors as they think about this over the next five years? And how can they build resilient portfolios and take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves?

Daniel Ivascyn, Group CIO: I think one of the aftershocks we're going to see in response to this massive tightening in policy rates, this very, very high inflation will be some challenges in those areas where people were reaching for yield.

But we still believe neutral rates are low, may not be as low as they were back with our new neutral research several years ago. But still relatively in a low range maybe a half a percent higher or so, but generally on the lower end of the range from a long-term historical perspective.

Secondly, we've had a massive repricing. We haven't seen these nominal yields or real yields since back pre-Global Financial Crisis. And we think that global sustainable growth rates are lower today. So we think there's tremendous value there as well. Lots of near-term uncertainty, lots of ongoing uncertainty around inflation, around risks of harder landing, but in the higher-quality areas of the bond market, very, very solid return potential on a go-forward basis.

Kimberley Stafford: So, moving to markets, over the past year, we've seen massive changes in central bank policy rates as we've been talking about. How does this impact various regions, including both developed and emerging markets, from your point of view?

Daniel Ivascyn: Yeah, so one of the key conclusions is that we're coming out of a period of relatively low variability in business cycles. A period of significant volatility suppression from global policymakers, an environment of more global interrelated markets to one where we expect cycles to be much less consistent with one another.

That could create some challenges, but it's great for active asset management, it's great for more flexible global mandates. It's great to be able to flex between public and private markets. So we do think one of the characteristics of the next few years will be certainly more geopolitical uncertainty, but also much less synchronized cycles, much less ability for policymakers to suppress volatility.

Kimberley Stafford: So Dan, there's a lot of factors on the balance in the mix on corporate credit. What are our views on credit markets over the next five years?

Daniel Ivascyn: Today's investment-grade and traditional high yield market are much higher credit in terms of overall credit quality than they have been in the past, particularly the high yield corporate credit market, where you have higher average rating, lower leverage with a lot of that excess lending over the last decade migrating into the senior secured loan space and into the private credit markets.

The IG and the high yield market are primarily fixed-rate markets where companies were able to lock in record-low rates during that 2020 and 2021 period. Household credit is rock-solid because so many households were able to lock in record-low mortgage rates over this period as well.

So we think, given the uncertainty on the economic side near term, the high risk of recession, we think you should inherently stay up in quality. That means investment-grade credit, consumer credit, securitized credit, when you can get additional protection in the form of subordination, hard collateral, better documentation, and we think the high yield market looks reasonable given the higher-quality setup.

We are concerned more in the senior secured loan space. These prices have reset lower, but this is an entirely floating-rate market. There's tremendous growth in this market back when investors saw very, very low front-end rates and didn't expect them to go materially higher from where they were.

Kimberley Stafford: Let's maybe turn to the commercial real estate market. What is your outlook for that sector?

Daniel Ivascyn: The last few decades have seen a much tighter relationship between the capital markets and real estate valuations. We are going to see some significant upcoming maturities. There's certain sectors of the commercial real estate market that are facing longer-term headwinds. Retail, which is then the case for now many, many years.

The office space, which is one of these areas where there's a shorter-term shock associated with COVID, which is becoming a secular challenge in terms of shifts in workplace preferences, worker preferences.

There are going to be continued challenges in those areas of the market, but when you step back and you look at residential real estate segments of the commercial real estate markets, multi-family, new housing development, residential for rent type strategies, industrial strategies, data centers, which are nearly perfectly positioned for this new technological revolution that we're experiencing.

Here, you have a situation where these sectors need to adjust to the higher rate reality. They're going to be performing properties that just have a bad cap structure that need to be addressed, but these will be manageable and they're, again, going to create tremendous, relatively low-risk opportunities for new capital in that area of the market.

Kimberley Stafford: So if we zoom out public and private markets, PIMCO has a unique vantage point given our capabilities across this spectrum. Any other thoughts on various fixed income sectors that you want to add?

Daniel Ivascyn: So where we are today, we believe you should focus on areas of the market that have widened as interest rates have gone higher, but that do have inherent resiliency. Later on in our secular outlook, we think there'll be a time to pivot to some of the public opportunities in the more economically sensitive or lower-rated areas of the corporate credit markets, and then pivot into the private markets as they finally begin to reflect true fundamentals.

We're more constructive on interest rates over the long run, but for investors that want more defensive characteristics in their portfolio in terms of interest rate risk, you can be resilient, you can be defensive, you can have shorter maturities and still generate returns in that high-single digit range.

One area of the market we didn't talk about much today are agency mortgages, a sector that's been attractive during the peak COVID crisis back in the first quarter of 2020.

Now, of course, the central banks reducing balance sheet and banks are less active in the sector.

So that's probably the best example of a high-quality asset, a bit more complex than a typical Treasury bond or a typical corporate bond that's offering tremendous yield right now because of this fixed income volatility, which is elevated and very well may be trending lower even as equity volatility increases over the course of the next few years.

Disclosure

Important Notice

Please note that this video following contains the opinions of the manager as of the date recorded, and may not have been updated to reflect real time market developments. All opinions are subject to change without notice. The views and strategies described may not be appropriate for all investors. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, investment advice. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision.

All investments contain risk and may lose value. Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. High yield, lower-rated securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Investing in distressed companies (both debt and equity) is speculative and may be subject to greater levels of credit, issuer and liquidity risks, and the repayment of default obligations contains significant uncertainties; such companies may be engaged in restructurings or bankruptcy proceedings. Private credit involves an investment in non-publically traded securities which may be subject to illiquidity risk. Portfolios that invest in private credit may be leveraged and may engage in speculative investment practices that increase the risk of investment loss. The value of real estate and portfolios that invest in real estate may fluctuate due to: losses from casualty or condemnation, changes in local and general economic conditions, supply and demand, interest rates, property tax rates, regulatory limitations on rents, zoning laws, and operating expenses. Diversification does not ensure against loss.

The credit quality of a particular security or group of securities does not ensure the stability or safety of the overall portfolio.

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

This material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This is not an offer to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. | Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, 650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 is regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. | PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517, 11 Baker Street, London W1U 3AH, United Kingdom) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. The services provided by PIMCO Europe Ltd are not available to retail investors, who should not rely on this communication but contact their financial adviser. | PIMCO Europe GmbH (Company No. 192083, Seidlstr. 24-24a, 80335 Munich, Germany), PIMCO Europe GmbH Italian Branch (Company No. 10005170963, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 37/Piano 5, 20122 Milano, Italy), PIMCO Europe GmbH Irish Branch (Company No. 909462, 57B Harcourt Street Dublin D02 F721, Ireland), PIMCO Europe GmbH UK Branch (Company No. FC037712, 11 Baker Street, London W1U 3AH, UK), PIMCO Europe GmbH Spanish Branch (N.I.F. W2765338E, Paseo de la Castellana 43, Oficina 05-111, 28046 Madrid, Spain) and PIMCO Europe GmbH French Branch (Company No. 918745621 R.C.S. Paris, 50–52 Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France) are authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) (Marie- Curie-Str. 24-28, 60439 Frankfurt am Main) in Germany in accordance with Section 15 of the German Securities Institutions Act (WpIG). The Italian Branch, Irish Branch, UK Branch, Spanish Branch and French Branch are additionally supervised by: (1) Italian Branch: the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) (Giovanni Battista Martini, 3 - 00198 Rome) in accordance with Article 27 of the Italian Consolidated Financial Act; (2) Irish Branch: the Central Bank of Ireland (New Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1 D01 F7X3) in accordance with Regulation 43 of the European Union (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017, as amended; (3) UK Branch: the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN); (4) Spanish Branch: the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) (Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid) in accordance with obligations stipulated in articles 168 and 203 to 224, as well as obligations contained in Tile V, Section I of the Law on the Securities Market (LSM) and in articles 111, 114 and 117 of Royal Decree 217/2008, respectively and (5) French Branch: ACPR/Banque de France (4 Place de Budapest, CS 92459, 75436 Paris Cedex 09) in accordance with Art. 35 of Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments and under the surveillance of ACPR and AMF. The services provided by PIMCO Europe GmbH are available only to professional clients as defined in Section 67 para. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). They are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication. | PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH (registered in Switzerland, Company No. CH-020.4.038.582-2, Brandschenkestrasse 41 Zurich 8002, Switzerland). The services provided by PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH are not available to retail investors, who should not rely on this communication but contact their financial adviser. | PIMCO Asia Pte Ltd (Registration No. 199804652K) is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a holder of a capital markets services licence and an exempt financial adviser. The asset management services and investment products are not available to persons where provision of such services and products is unauthorised. | PIMCO Asia Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. PIMCO Asia Limited is registered as a cross-border discretionary investment manager with the Financial Supervisory Commission of Korea (Registration No. 08-02-307). The asset management services and investment products are not available to persons where provision of such services and products is unauthorised. | PIMCO Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited. Office address: Suite 7204, Shanghai Tower, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China (Unified social credit code: 91310115MA1K41MU72) is registered with Asset Management Association of China as Private Fund Manager (Registration No. P1071502, Type: Other). | PIMCO Australia Pty Ltd ABN 54 084 280 508, AFSL 246862. This publication has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of investors. Before making an investment decision, investors should obtain professional advice and consider whether the information contained herein is appropriate having regard to their objectives, financial situation and needs. | PIMCO Japan Ltd, Financial Instruments Business Registration Number is Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Financial Instruments Firm) No. 382. PIMCO Japan Ltd is a member of Japan Investment Advisers Association, The Investment Trusts Association, Japan and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association. All investments contain risk. There is no guarantee that the principal amount of the investment will be preserved, or that a certain return will be realized; the investment could suffer a loss. All profits and losses incur to the investor. The amounts, maximum amounts and calculation methodologies of each type of fee and expense and their total amounts will vary depending on the investment strategy, the status of investment performance, period of management and outstanding balance of assets and thus such fees and expenses cannot be set forth herein. | PIMCO Taiwan Limited is an independently operated and managed company. The reference number of business license of the company approved by the competent authority is (112) Jin Guan Tou Gu Xin Zi No. 012. The registered address of the company is 40F., No.68, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao East Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei City 110, Taiwan (R.O.C.), and the telephone number is +886 2 8729-5500. | PIMCO Canada Corp. (199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2) services and products may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose. | PIMCO Latin America Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3477, Torre A, 5° andar São Paulo, Brazil 04538-133. | No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©[2023], PIMCO.

CMR2023-0612-2944567

Disclaimer

Copyright PIMCO 2023. All Rights Reserved. Investment Products: NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2023 PIMCO

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). PIMCO Investments LLC (“PIMCO Investments”) is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”). PIMCO and PIMCO Investments is solely responsible for its content. PIMCO Investments is the distributor of PIMCO investment products, and any PIMCO Content relating to those investment products is the sole responsibility of PIMCO Investments.

The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as none of PIMCO nor any of its affiliates is undertaking to provide investment advice, act as an adviser to any plan or entity subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended, individual retirement account or individual retirement annuity, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other fiduciary unrelated to PIMCO about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.