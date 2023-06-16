Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It Pays To Be Defensive

Summary

  • One of the aftershocks we're going to see in response to this massive tightening in policy rates, this high inflation will be some challenges in those areas where people were reaching for yield.
  • Focus on areas of the market that have widened as interest rates have gone higher, but that do have inherent resiliency.
  • Today's investment-grade and traditional high yield market are much higher credit quality than they have been in the past, particularly the high yield corporate credit market, where you have higher average rating, lower leverage.

Transcript

Kimberley Stafford, Global Head of Product Strategy: As we talk about the aftershock economy, what are the implications for investors as they think about this over the next five years? And how can they build resilient portfolios and take

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.15K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

