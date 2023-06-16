Justin Sullivan

We’ve written about the merchandise retailer- Target (NYSE:TGT), quite a few times in the past; whilst all those previous articles came with a HOLD rating, we are, for the first time, going with a BUY rating on the TGT stock.

Admittedly, the broad macro and consumer environment may not yet be wholly conducive for discretionary themes to flourish, and the retail shrinkage bugbear may continue to have legs (management expects a $0.5bn headwind this year). However, we’re enthused to notice a few other green shoots and believe the overall risk-reward dynamics have tilted more favorably for Target. Here’s what’s driving our BUY rating.

Convalescing Inventory Position Reflects Well on Gross Margins and Cash-flow Generation

Target was previously in the doldrums because it had a hard time getting to an optimal inventory position. The last time we covered the stock, Target's days in inventory were quite elevated at around 74 days; however, management has done the hard job of drawing down its overall inventory (particularly the company’s discretionary categories which were down by 25% in Q1) and getting it closer to the normalized levels of 62 days.

While you may see some marginal uplift once again, as the company beefs up its back-to-school, and back-to-college categories, we believe management has learned its lesson, and won't inundate the balance sheet with excess inventory.

YCharts

The inventory actions taken recently also helped abet the gross margin position which continued to trend up sequentially and is now closer to historical averages.

YCharts

More specifically, we’re looking at the improvement on the merchandising front which was instrumental in GM progression (+130bps contribution in Q1 alone). Merchandising trends are looking up as there’s been a lower cadence of clearance markdowns (as the company had already carried out a large part of inventory adjustments before). GMs are also getting some benefits from a ramp-up in same-day sales deliveries (more on this later).

The main variable that is preventing further GM progression is that of inventory shrinkage which damaged the margin position by 100bps in Q1 alone (for context, for the whole of FY22 the impact was only 70bps). However, it’s worth bearing in mind, that the shrinkage issue isn’t limited to Target alone, and the NRF has been making concerted efforts to ameliorate this awkward situation. We believe it is just a matter of time before all these retailers start curtailing shrinkage through the deployment of intelligence-based loss prevention systems.

Because of a lower inventory position, and better conversion from the topline, TGT's operating cash flow (OCF) position has also started trending up; over two quarters, the OCF on a trailing twelve-month basis has almost doubled from the $3.6bn levels seen at the end of the October quarter.

YCharts

We still note a few more levers that could galvanize the operating cash flow position going forward, particularly the payables position which TGT could attempt to stretch. For context, over two quarters now, the payable position has sucked out almost $3.4bn of cash in aggregate, a trend that is not sustainable, and will likely ebb in the quarters ahead.

Forward Valuations Don’t Adequately Capture Improving Efficiencies And Earnings Growth

TGT management noted that appetite for high-ticket discretionary items remains subdued (most of the current momentum is being driven by high-frequency items); combine that with a not-so-sturdy macro environment, and it's reasonable to not expect any fireworks on Target's topline front. Indeed, consensus expectations currently point to a miserly revenue CAGR of just 1.4% over the next two years (through January-25).

While the topline dynamics are unlikely to be too great, we believe TGT deserves credit for the degree of operating efficiencies it could bring through in a defensive environment such as this, thus driving solid bottom-line growth.

Relative to last year, the tailwind of lower freight costs is expected to linger for a few more quarters, but crucially Target has also recently been extracting superior efficiency in other areas.

In recent periods, the company has been revamping its store inventory replenishment processes which have helped improve labor efficiency across stores. In keeping with this development, also note that there's also been a pickup in the number of automatic sortation centers (nine centers vs three last year, and another six more expected by 2026) which has helped bring down the overall store replenishment costs.

Finally, they've also pivoted to the usage of more high-capacity delivery vans (currently these vans account for 65% of Target's last-mile deliveries, whereas last year they were not even being considered) over sedans and minivans, resulting in the delivery of twice the number of packages per route vs what was seen previously. All in all, this basically puts TGT in a solid place to execute its lower-cost same-day fulfillment initiatives which was already up by over 5% in Q1.

Q1 Infographic

Thus, even though Target’s topline growth will likely be unremarkable, it is poised to deliver superior EBITDA growth of 18% CAGR over the next two years, and even better bottom-line growth of 30% CAGR during the same period.

YCharts

For a business that will likely deliver 30% earnings growth, it feels like a steal to pick it up at just 13.52 forward P/E (implied PEG ratio of less than 0.5x), more so as this represents a 31% discount over its 5-year average.

YCharts

YCharts

The Dividend Facet Still Burns Bright

Given all the troubles that Target has been embroiled in of late, it's easy to forget the compelling dividend narrative associated with this stock. For the uninitiated, this is a stock that had been paying and growing its dividends for 54 straight years (making it a dividend aristocrat), and did so once again, when the dividend was hiked by 2%.

Granted, a few investors not be wholly enthused with a low single-digit hike, but it’s also important to recognize that the company has already been incredibly generous in hiking dividends in the two preceding years by 32%, and 20% respectively.

Crucially, it's important to contextualize the current yield (3.19% after the hike), relative to what you normally get from this stock; on that front, TGT looks increasingly attractive, offering a yield figure that is ~120bps greater than the 4-year average of 2%.

Attractive Risk-Reward On The Charts

In our last article, when TGT's stock was trading at the $165 levels, we had urged investors not to consider a long position as the risk-reward equation looked quite unappealing within the trading range of $140-$180. In recent weeks we’ve seen the stock not just revisit the lower end of that trading range but also drop below those levels.

Investing

If TGT had continued to drift lower, we would have been concerned, but note that it took support around the $125 levels, a range that had previously served as a congestion zone back in May-July 2020 (area highlighted in brown). From there we've seen a solid green-bodied bullish engulfing candle that looks set to take out both of the preceding red candles, recoup the old trading range, and thus likely ensure a false breakdown.

All in all, given how far the upper end of the trading range is from current levels, we think the risk-reward looks rather promising. Nonetheless, if you're a conservative investor you may want to wait a few weeks to see if the stock retests the recent lows and builds a base there, rather than rush in at this juncture.

The buy case is also augmented by the idea that Target may well benefit from some mean-reversion momentum in the discretionary space (something we could not state in our previous articles). The chart below highlights how Target's stock is positioned relative to its peers in the discretionary landscape. Currently, the relative strength ratio of these two options is around 21% lower than the mid-point of the long-term range, increasing the possibility of TGT benefitting from some rotation.