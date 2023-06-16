Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is The Best Steel Buy

Jun. 16, 2023 11:14 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)2 Comments
Summary

  • I think Cleveland-Cliffs is set to significantly outperform its peer group starting in late FY2023 or FY2024.
  • The automotive industry's inventories are turning around, pulling CLF's fundamentals with them.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs' EPS should grow the most in FY24 on a relative basis, still having the lowest next-year P/E multiple in the peer group.
  • Despite risks and volatility, I believe that the fundamentals of the automotive industry and CLF will rapidly improve, leading to a dissipation of its current undervaluation.
Worker making iron water

sdlgzps

My Thesis

I've been covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) here on Seeking Alpha for over 2 years and have always rated this company a "Buy" because I believed in its long-term success. To this day, I hold this stock and still believe

Goldman Sachs [June 9, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley [June 5, 2023 - proprietary source]

CLF's recent 10-Q

TradingEconomics.com

Seeking Alpha Premium data, CLF

TrendSpider Software, CLF [weekly], author's notes

Quantitative equity research analyst. Colliding data science and finance to find a stock's mispricing.

Constantly looking for a reasonable balance between growth and value.

>5 years of experience in personal portfolio management with an average annualized return of ~21%.




Disclaimer: Associated with Danil Sereda, another Seeking Alpha contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

