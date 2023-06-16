sdlgzps

My Thesis

I've been covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) here on Seeking Alpha for over 2 years and have always rated this company a "Buy" because I believed in its long-term success. To this day, I hold this stock and still believe in its good potential as the tailwinds surrounding it become more apparent to more investors.

My Reasoning

Since the beginning of this year, steel stocks have gotten off to a great start as optimism has returned to the market after a terrible 2022. At some point, however, the industry began to lag behind the broader market:

Goldman Sachs analysts shared in their June 9, 2023 note to clients (proprietary source, emphasis added by the author) some potential reasons for the above price action:

While the near-term sentiment for steel remains weak, investors maintain cautious optimism about the medium- and long-term outlook. Potential tailwinds include federal stimulus packages, robust demand from the automotive and non-residential sectors, and ongoing onshoring/re-shoring trends.

Among steel equities, (NUE), (STLD), and (RS) are favored by investors due to strong balance sheets and lower dependence on steel prices (HRC has declined by approximately 21% from its peak of around $1,200/ton in April). Conversely, CLF and (X) are viewed more bearishly.

In another report of the same exact date, another GS team mentioned CLF as a cyclical laggard with a valuation below the S&P 500 Index and improving fundamentals:

A few days before that, Morgan Stanley's analysts mentioned CLF as a high operational efficiency stock pick with an Overweight rating:

However, is there substantial evidence to support the claims of improving fundamentals and operational efficiency? Let's take a look at the latest report.

At first glance, it may seem that the company's financial results are nowhere worse:

CLF's recent 10-Q

On the other hand, we mustn't forget that H2 FY21 - H2 FY22 was an extremely favorable period for CLF's profitability due to steel prices and strong supplies. It's worth looking at what is happening now in the QoQ comparison. We must look at this closely to understand when a turnaround in the financial situation might occur. And as far as I can see, that reversal has already started smoothly.

In Q1, Cleveland-Cliffs doubled its adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter. The firm outperformed on key metrics, including selling price ($1,130 realized vs. $1,120 guided), unit costs (-$60 per ton vs. -$50/t guided), and steel volumes (4.1 million net tons vs. 4.0 guided), according to CLF's CEO during the earnings call.

The management said that strong automotive demand, improved service center buying behavior, and a lack of significant maintenance outages contributed to their performance. We know that CLF expects a highly profitable year in 2023, with higher EBITDA in Q2 and strong free cash flow in the remaining quarters. Despite lower Q1 FCF due to working capital investments, they anticipate a significant increase in Q2 cash flow, aided by tax refunds and lower CapEx (they lowered expected 2023 CapEx to $675-$725 million from $700-$750 million).

CLF ended 1Q FY23 with cash of $59 million, up from $26 million in Q4 FY22. Long-term debt was $4.6 billion, up from $4.2 billion at the end of 2022. The company recently completed a 7-year unsecured notes offering, bringing the total liquidity to ~$3.1 billion and strengthening the capital structure.

CLF remains committed to debt repayment and share buybacks as can be seen from the earnings call. In fact, CLF had no buybacks during Q1, but it did repurchase 2 million shares at an average price of $15.04 per share in 4Q FY22. I anticipate that they will resume share buybacks once their profitability expectations start to be realized.

With robust automotive demand, a tightening prime scrap and metallics market, and a strategic focus on EVs, CLF is optimistic about the future and its role in the industry's transition. As you may remember, Cleveland-Cliffs is one of the largest steel suppliers for the US auto industry. And this industry now has the worst situation with inventories for the past few decades:

We know that low auto industry inventories suggest higher prospective steel demand as manufacturers need to replenish their inventory levels - and it's already happening as we saw in the past few months:

According to GMK Center data, U.S. steel demand is expected to grow 2.5% in FY2024, compared to just 1.3% growth in FY2023. Ternium CEO and Chairman of Worldsteel's Economic Committee, Maximo Vedoya, justifies this prediction as follows:

Rising car prices, high gasoline prices, and interest rates have put downward pressure on US auto sales, and US light vehicle sales went down by a further 8.0% in 2022. They are expected to recover by 8.0% in 2023 and an additional 7.0% in 2024 with a potential decline in interest rates.

Analysts broadly believe in this forecast and expect an EPS recovery of >47% in FY2024. However, they believe something should go wrong again in FY2025:

Seeking Alpha Premium data, CLF

So you can get the picture: Based on these forecasts, CLF should be the only major steel company out there with a positive annual change in earnings per share in FY24 and the lowest implied price-to-earnings ratio:

FY23 YoY EPS FY24 YoY EPS FY23 P/E FY24 P/E CLF -41.13% 47.06% 10.81 7.35 X -56.45% -54.15% 5.51 12.01 NUE -45.67% -25.71% 9.67 13.01 RS -24.69% -12.07% 11.32 12.87 STLD -30.71% -35.07% 6.74 10.38 Median -41.13% -25.71% 9.67 12.01 Click to enlarge

By falling very low on key financial metrics in FY23, CLF has spooked a lot of investors, but at the same time created a kind of low basis for comparison. Which do you think investors would be more likely to buy: a company with a 47% increase in earnings per share or a company with a 20-30% decline? I think the answer is obvious, but if you look at the implied P/E ratio for FY24, it's still not obvious to everyone.

Once CLF starts outperforming, I expect investors to come back and buy the stock massively, perhaps even adding a premium to the calculated median peer group multiple. But even without that premium, the discount to the FY24 valuation is about 38.8% today - let this be my 12-month upside target for the stock.

Your Takeaway

As you have probably noticed, the market has been too one-sided lately - this raises doubts about the sustainability of the current rally and, accordingly, about the Buy-rated calls at the current price levels. There is also a risk, in my opinion, that CLF's prospects are slightly overstated and that the company won't be able to meet Mr. Market's expectations. Another risk factor is the state of global demand, which is difficult to predict due to fears of a recession in 2023 or 2024.

Given all these risks, it's clear to me that CLF will remain a volatile stock and will continue to move up and down, way stronger than the general market. Everyone should be aware that buying CLF exposes them to this risk. However, I continue to believe that the fundamentals of the automotive industry and CLF, which is dependent on it, will rapidly improve and help the firm significantly outperform its peer group starting in FY2024. If this indeed occurs, the current undervaluation will dissipate very quickly.

From a technical perspective, I see the risk of volatility over the next 2 quarters. However, once the things I described in my article today occur, I expect CLF stock to break through the triangle that has been formed and rush to its fair value, which is way above the current price.

TrendSpider Software, CLF (weekly), author's notes

Good luck with your investments!