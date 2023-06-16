Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LVMH Could Be An Investor's Dream Stock

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • The company benefits from a rising number of millionaires and billionaires.
  • The valuation is not cheap, but rarely is.
  • This is a high-quality business: strong and even increasing margins, hardly any debt, insider purchases, growing dividends, increasing revenues.

Louis Vuitton

tupungato

Investment Thesis

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), is one of the highest-quality companies you can buy. Whether it is a buy or a strong buy depends on the valuation. Currently, the stock is trading at the upper end of its valuation scale

LVMH revenue by segment

Investor presentation

Visualizing the Global Millionaire Population

visualcapitalist.com

LVMH geographic mix

Investor presentation

LVMH revenue 2022

Investor presentation

LVMH profitability

Seeking Alpha

LVMH longterm revenue development

aktienfinder

LVMH vs S&P500

Seeking Alpha

LVMH Acquisitions

LVMH

LVMH Q1 2023 revenue growth

Investor presentation Q1 2023

LVMH revenue by segment

LVMH q1 2023

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

LVMH insider trades

insider screener

This article was written by

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

