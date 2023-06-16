winhorse

The preferred stock of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM.PM) is currently trading 24% below its par value of $25 due to the surge of interest rates to multi-year highs and the negative market sentiment over the financial sector, which has been caused by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic. The preferred stock of JPMorgan is offering an above average dividend yield of 5.6%.

While multi-year high interest rates and the ongoing financial turmoil somewhat justify the deep discount of the preferred stock of JPMorgan, it is important to realize that these issues are likely to prove short-lived. Whenever interest rates revert to normal levels, the preferred stock of JPMorgan will probably revert slightly above its par value, where it was trading just before the surge of inflation early last year, thus implying 33% upside potential. Overall, the stock is likely to highly reward patient income-oriented investors, who can wait for the current headwinds to abate. In this article, I will analyze the two risk factors behind the exceptionally cheap valuation of the stock.

Risk factor #1: High interest rates

Due to the sanctions imposed by western countries on Russia for its invasion in Ukraine and the immense fiscal stimulus packages offered by the government in response to the pandemic, inflation surged to a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022. In late 2021, the Fed underestimated the potential of inflation but it then shifted to an aggressive policy.

Since early last year, the central bank has been raising interest rates at an unprecedented pace in order to cool the economy and thus drive inflation down to its target zone of 2.0%-2.5%. Fortunately, the aggressive stance of the central bank has borne fruit, as inflation has decreased every single month since it peaked last summer, from 9.1% to 4.0% now. As the Fed remains focused on reducing inflation even more, it is likely to restore inflation to its target range, probably next year.

Indeed, the market expects inflation to continue to decline in the upcoming months. On the other hand, interest rates are currently standing at multi-year highs. This is a strong headwind for preferred stocks, as investors can now find high yields elsewhere and hence the dividends of preferred stocks are less attractive in the current environment. Preferred stocks are among the most sensitive securities to underlying interest rates.

Nevertheless, it is unrealistic to expect interest rates to remain around multi-year high levels for years. As soon as inflation reverts to the target range of the Fed, the central bank will probably begin lowering interest rates. When that happens, the preferred stock of JPMorgan is likely to begin to recover towards its level before the onset of this interest rate cycle.

To provide a perspective for the upside potential of the preferred stock of JPMorgan, the stock was trading around $25.50 at the end of 2021, just before the surge of interest rates. It is thus reasonable to expect the stock to recover towards this level whenever interest rates revert to normal levels. Therefore, the preferred stock of JPMorgan has approximate upside potential of 33% off its current level over the next 3-5 years.

Risk factor #2: The impact of the financial turmoil on JPMorgan

The other risk factor behind the preferred stock of JPMorgan is a potential impact of the ongoing financial turmoil on the bank. Depositors lost faith in Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse (CS) and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB) and withdrew their funds at an unprecedented pace. As a result, they led these banks to bankruptcy. Investors should certainly perform their due diligence before purchasing a stock that belongs to the financial sector.

Fortunately, JPMorgan has striking differences from the aforementioned banks that failed. These banks had low diversification, with a few hedge funds comprising a significant portion of their deposits and great amounts of deposits earmarked for start-ups. When these funds withdrew their deposits, they caused a liquidity crunch to the banks.

This is certainly not the case for JPMorgan. In fact, JPMorgan rescued the depositors of First Republic and took over the 84 branches across the U.S. of the failed bank. It is also important to note that the ongoing financial turmoil has actually benefited JPMorgan, as many individuals and corporations have transferred their deposits from small financial institutions to JPMorgan in order to enhance their safety.

According to the latest conference call of the company, there was significant new account opening activity and inflows of deposits and money market funds, particularly in the Commercial Bank, Business Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. Management stated that total deposits grew 2% over the previous quarter, in sharp contrast to a material decrease in deposits observed in some regional banks. The company estimated that approximately $50 billion of these deposit inflows were retained at the end of the first quarter.

Moreover, JPMorgan posted solid results for the first quarter. The company achieved growth in its investment banking fee wallet share, as consumer spending remained solid, with combined debit and credit card spending up 10% over the prior year's quarter. Moreover, total revenue grew 25% and net interest income jumped 78% thanks to much higher interest rates, which greatly enhanced the net interest margin of the bank. Earnings per share grew 56%, from $2.63 to $4.10, and exceeded the analysts' estimates by a massive $0.73.

Thanks to its strong business momentum, JPMorgan is expected by analysts to grow its earnings per share 20% this year, from $12.09 to $14.45. The bank has exceeded the analysts' estimates by a wide margin in 14 of the last 17 quarters. If it meets the analysts' consensus this year, it will achieve the second-best earnings per share in its history. To cut a long story short, JPMorgan is essentially immune to the ongoing financial turmoil. In fact, the turmoil has primarily affected regional banks whereas it has benefited financial giants, such as JPMorgan, which has attracted additional deposits from individuals and corporations.

Finally, it is worth noting that JPMorgan repurchased $1.9 billion of shares during the first quarter. A company that faces liquidity issues or feels uncertain about its prospects does not repurchase its shares. Therefore, the resumption of share repurchases by JPMorgan during the first quarter is a testament to the confidence of its management in the prospects of the bank.

Final thoughts

Whenever inflation reverts to the target range of the Fed and interest rates begin to normalize, the preferred stock of JPMorgan is likely to rally approximately 33% off its depressed current price, towards its level before the onset of this interest rate hike cycle. It is nearly impossible to predict when interest rates will normalize. However, the preferred shareholders of JPMorgan are being paid a 5.6% dividend while waiting for their investing thesis to play out. As a result, it is much easier for them to wait patiently for the stock to appreciate, even if this process takes longer than currently anticipated.