National Western Life Group: Is This The Time For The Company Sale?

Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Activist investor Michael Gorzynski has recently accumulated a 5.5% stake in life insurance and annuity products provider National Western Life Group.
  • Shortly after the activist’s involvement, the company has launched a strategic review, with company sale among the potential outcomes.
  • A company sale might be likely given the activist’s track record in the insurance space as well as National Western Life management’s background.
  • The company might be worth north of $560/share in a sale, implying a 40%+ upside from current share price levels.
Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

This is an interesting situation shaping up in the insurance space. The company has for a long time been a value-trap, with an entrenched controlling family. However, several recent developments, including the involvement of an experienced activist and a recently launched strategic review, suggest substantial

This article was written by

Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
3.76K Followers
High conviction event-driven investments. Actionable and catalyst rich.

Focused on event-driven trades and special situations. Always looking for an edge.  

The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to the investment world, with event-driven opportunities being my bread and butter. I was and still am surprised by the extent the markets are mis-pricing the risks/rewards in some situations - markets are very far from being efficient and your own research can give you a very sizable edge.

I have considerable professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a number of finance degrees under my belt. My entrepreneurial spirit has also enabled me to launch a number of new businesses, some of which have succeeded and some of which have failed. I am lucky enough to have skills in both business development and investment analysis - this is a winning combination that allows me to quickly recognize and filter out the most attractive investment opportunities in the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NWLI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

