Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ODP Corporation: Return To Office And Shareholder Value

Jun. 16, 2023 11:45 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
171 Followers

Summary

  • ODP Corp. has had a tough last 2 years as it emerged out of the COVID crisis which disrupted its traditional office supply.
  • It underwent a series of transformational changes including closing a third of underperforming stores, driving cost efficiencies, and repurchasing $350 mn in stock.
  • Earnings momentum remains intact after it reported strong earnings and maintaining its FY23 guidance.
  • At 3.7x EV/2023E EBITDA, ODP appears cheap, and we believe the risk-reward is favorable.

Office Depot store in Fairfax county, Virginia shop exterior entrance with sign, logo, doors , couple walking out

ablokhin

Investment Thesis

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated omnichannel B2B distribution platform offering a wide range of office solutions through its ~950+ retail stores. It serves a wide range of small, medium, and enterprise-level

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Office Occupancy

TIME

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
171 Followers
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.