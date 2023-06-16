Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ArcelorMittal: Executing Properly On Market Profile Normalization

Jun. 16, 2023 11:59 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)
InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
315 Followers

Summary

  • ArcelorMittal benefited from the improved steel market conditions to deliver strong results in Q1 2023.
  • With the CSP acquisition and two furnaces coming online in Europe, the company is strongly positioned for profitability improvement in the challenging second quarter.
  • The valuation discount compared to U.S. peers expanded, which opens a 2x fundamental potential for MT stock.

ArcelorMittal Merger Creates Major Steel Company

Mark Renders/Getty Images News

The destocking cycle has come to an end, which could give a positive tailwind to the steel industry. Against this backdrop, I believe it’s worth considering an investment in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT). My

Q1 financial results

Q1 financial results (company earnings release)

EU new passenger car and commercial vehicles registration

EU new passenger car and commercial vehicles registration (ACEA)

Forecasts for Q2 and full 2023 year

Forecasts for Q2 and full 2023 year (company reports; author’s estimates)

Comparable valuation

Comparable valuation (Seeking Alpha; author’s estimates)

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
315 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.