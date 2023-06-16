Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASGI: Non-Leveraged Infrastructure Fund At A Deep Discount

Summary

  • ASGI, a non-leveraged infrastructure CEF, benefits from a heavy weighting towards industrials.
  • The fund's large discount and attractive distribution yield of 8.44% make it an appealing option for income investors.
  • Despite declines in utilities and energy sectors, ASGI has provided positive returns and outperformed other popular leveraged funds.
Abstract Digital Currency and Exchange Stock Chart Background for Cryptocurrency Technology Coin Market in Finance and Economy Display

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 2nd, 2023.

One of the main benefits of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI), besides its

U.S. Equity Sector Performance

U.S. Equity Sector Performance (Seeking Alpha (performance as of June 1st, 2023.))

Chart

Chart

Chart

ASGI Semi-Annual Report

ASGI Semi-Annual Report (abrdn)

ASGI Sector Weighting

ASGI Sector Weighting (abrdn)

ASGI Geographic Allocation

ASGI Geographic Allocation (abrdn)

ASGI Top Ten Holdings

ASGI Top Ten Holdings (abrdn)

ASGI Private Investments

ASGI Private Investments (abrdn)

