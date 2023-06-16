Elijah-Lovkoff

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI") is telling banks to be wary of extending mortgages. After the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate to 4.75%, the OSFI (a Canadian regulator) issued a statement demanding that banks "resolve negative amortization" and factor repayment risk into loan loss provisioning.

These demands could eat into Canadian banks' profitability. "Loan loss provisions" (PCLs for short) are funds banks set aside to cover non-performing loans. The provisions ensure that the banks have an adequate level of capital when loans go into default. During recessions, surprisingly high percentages of loans go into default. So, PCLs are necessary for banks to stay liquid and capitalized during risky times.

The fact that a large Canadian regulator is signaling increased PCLs is troubling for Canadian banks. PCL build (an increase in loan loss reserves) is a charge taken off of net income; when PCLs go up, earnings go down, leaving all other factors unchanged. If Canadian banks do raise their PCLs this quarter, it could have a negative earnings impact. Additionally, it would imply that Canadian regulators see greater risk in the future than in the past. Combined, the profitability headwind and the risk exposure are substantial challenges for Canadian bank investors to keep in mind.

However, there is one TSX bank that is relatively insulated from these challenges:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD, TSX:TD:CA).

TD Bank is among the most American of Canadian banks. In its most recent quarter, $1.41 billion, or 42% of net income, came from U.S. retail earnings. Because of its substantial exposure to U.S. retail banking and brokerage services, it is "diversified away" from the risks in the Canadian mortgage market.

It might sound strange to hear someone calling U.S. exposure a positive for a bank. After all, 3 medium-sized U.S. banks failed this year; why would anyone want to be in the U.S. financial services market?

To understand why TD's U.S. exposure is a positive, we need to understand two key factors:

Regulations.

The U.S. housing market.

First, let's take a look at the regulations.

Regulations

Canadian financial services are generally much more strictly regulated than U.S. financial services. For example, Canada currently imposes an 11% minimum CET1 ratio on banks, whereas the Federal Reserve only imposes a 4.5% minimum on U.S. banks. The Fed's 4.5% requirement is also the bare minimum laid out under Basel III guidelines.

Canada's banks are regulated at the corporate level, which means that their whole enterprise-including foreign or U.S. assets-has to meet Canadian regulatory requirements. That includes an 11% CET1 ratio, a 100% liquidity coverage ratio, and more. TD Bank, and other banks like it, cannot fail to hit these targets without punitive measures being taken. Therefore, they are incentivized to hit them.

What this means is that Canadian banks with U.S. operations are not taking undue risks. The risks that led to Silicon Valley Bank (OTCPK:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY) and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB) collapsing this Spring were mainly due to a lack of regulatory oversight, not the U.S. consumer. With the relatively low capital and liquidity ratios U.S. banks can get away with, it's fairly easy for them to fail. TD Bank is under stricter regulatory requirements than the U.S. is, and is required to maintain high capital and liquidity ratios.

How is TD doing with its regulator-imposed ratios? Fairly well. As of the most recent earnings release, TD had:

A 16.2% CET1 ratio.

A 17.3% tier 1 capital ratio.

A 19.7% total capital ratio.

A 4.6 leverage ratio.

A 34.2 total loss-absorbing capacity ("TLAC" ratio).

All of these ratios are better than what Canadian regulators require. Therefore, TD is not in the same position that the banks that failed this spring were in. It has a lot of capital and liquidity.

Differences Between Canadian and U.S. Housing Markets

My previous section showed why TD is in a relatively safe position despite its U.S. exposure. Now it's time to explore why that exposure is in fact a positive.

The main reason is that Americans don't have as much mortgage debt as Canadians. The average Canadian house costs nearly double the average U.S. house, yet Americans have higher salaries than Canadians. As a result, Canada has a higher price to income ratio than the U.S. does. Canada also has a higher household debt to GDP ratio than the U.S. does. Therefore, we'd conclude from this that the U.S. consumer is struggling with debt to a lesser extent than the Canadian consumer is. The IMF seems to agree: it rates Canada the country most at risk of mortgage defaults in 2023.

All of this leads to one conclusion: TD's U.S. exposure is a positive. America's housing market is not as big a problem as Canada's is. TD's U.S. business is mostly retail banking, so it's diversified away from Canada's housing market and toward one with a less stretched consumer. This kind of geographic diversification helps tremendously with managing risk.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Valuation

Having looked at TD's U.S. exposure, we can now turn to the stock's valuation. At today's prices, TD Bank trades at:

9.7 times adjusted earnings.

10.4 times GAAP earnings.

3 times sales.

1.37 times book value.

As you can see, the multiples are fairly low, especially compared to the S&P 500 (SP500), which is now at 25 times earnings. TD's valuation is not especially cheap compared to other banks, which is why Seeking Alpha Quant gives it just a C+ on valuation. It's quite common for banks to trade at single-digit P/E ratios, and TD's 9.7 multiple is not that enticing. However, the bank has a 30% net margin and has grown its earnings by 7% CAGR over the last five years. So, there's some justification for TD's valuation.

The Big Risk to Keep In Mind

There is one big risk to keep in mind with TD Bank in light of the OSFI's comments on mortgage extensions:

The risk of defaults.

When the OSFI told the banks to "factor longer terms into provisioning," it sent a clear message: there is a risk of mortgage defaults increasing. Loan loss provisions are all about keeping banks safe when defaults rise, and the OSFI wants to see more such provisions. Clearly, the Office thinks that Canadian mortgages are risky, and getting riskier.

This risk factor, which all TSX banks face, is also one of the reasons why TD Bank is relatively attractive compared to its peer group. With 42% of its earnings coming from the U.S., TD has diversified some of its business away from Canada's housing market, and toward one where houses are cheaper. This is a positive. Operational diversification is a good thing in itself; in this case, the geographic diversification TD has achieved gives it a buffer against negative earnings impacts arising from mortgage defaults. So, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is one of the best Canadian banks in terms of being able to ride out Canada's housing market troubles in a period of rising interest rates.