Huntington Bancshares: Deep Value Gem

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares is an undervalued regional bank with a solid 5.7% dividend yield, making it an attractive option for income-oriented investors.
  • The bank has a strong liquidity position and managed to grow its deposits in Q1, while many other regional banks posted deposit losses.
  • Investors can buy Huntington Bancshares at a 21% discount to the 1-year average price-to-book ratio and enjoy a 5.7% dividend yield while waiting for the valuation to reset to the upside.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is an undervalued regional bank gem for income-oriented investors as the bank has suffered a significant correction in its market valuation in the first-quarter. With deposits flowing back to the regional banking market and

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBAN, PACW, WAL, USB, FITB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

