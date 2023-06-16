bluejayphoto

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is an undervalued regional bank gem for income-oriented investors as the bank has suffered a significant correction in its market valuation in the first-quarter. With deposits flowing back to the regional banking market and Huntington Bancshares offering a solid 5.7% dividend yield, I believe the risk/reward trade-off is exceptionally appealing. Considering that Huntington Bancshares are selling well below their 1-year average price-to-book ratio and that famed investor Michael 'The Big Short' Burry invested into the regional bank during the first-quarter, I believe that Huntington Bancshares represents deep value right now!

Huntington Bancshares is a well-managed regional bank whose deposit base actually grew in Q1'23

Huntington Bancshares is, according to the Fed, the 22nd largest bank in the U.S. by assets. The bank has a regional presence in the Midwest and generates income from its activities in consumer banking, commercial banking, mortgage banking and wealth management. What especially stands out to me is that the regional bank did not see a decline in its deposit base during the March turmoil in the U.S. regional banking sector.

Huntington Bancshares's average deposit balance actually increased 0.3% to $146.1B quarter over quarter in Q1'23… a time during which many other regional banks lost deposits due to cash sorting (depositors moving bank deposits into higher-yielding money market funds) and panic withdrawals as some regional banks were feared to not have enough liquidity to fund those withdrawals. That Huntington Bancshares grew its average deposit balances in the first-quarter is due to deposit inflows in its consumer segment which more than offset deposit outflows in the commercial segment. Year over year, Huntington Bancshares saw 2.3% growth in its deposit base.

Source: Huntington Bancshares

At the end of the first-quarter, 69% of Huntington Bancshares' deposits were insured which means that the risk of running into liquidity problems in the event of an unexpected deposit run is minimal, in my opinion. What also works to the benefit of Huntington Bancshares is that the average balance in its business banking segment is just about $40 thousand which means business deposits are mostly covered by the FDIC's $250,000 insurance guarantee. A higher percentage of insured deposits as well as low average bank balances are two reasons why Huntington Bancshares has only seen a small decrease in its commercial bank segment during the first-quarter.

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Strong liquidity position

Huntington Bancshares has one of the best liquidity-to-uninsured deposit ratios (136%) in the industry, meaning the regional bank has more than enough cash to finance the withdrawal of all of its uninsured deposits. Huntington Bancshares had $10B in cash available at the end of the first-quarter and an additional $51B in contingent borrowing capacity (including liquidity facilities from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank).

Source: Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares' valuation compared against other regional banks

Huntington Bancshares has seen a significant decline in its valuation after the financial crisis in March which was kicked off by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks, crypto-focused Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank.

Huntington Bancshares is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.97X… which is approximately 21% below its 1-year average price-to-book ratio. Almost all major regional banks have seen huge declines in their market values following the collapse of SVB and while deposit flows seem to have stabilized, most regional banks continue to trade at impaired valuations.

Data by YCharts

Huntington Bancshares is now a dividend play

One of the most attractive features of Huntington Bank shares right now is not only that the bank is selling at a discount to its historical P/B ratio but also that the bank is paying shareholders a very nice dividend. Huntington Bancshares has grown its dividend payout for years and, due to depressed pricing of its shares, is now paying a 5.7% yield. Given that the bank has a stable deposit base and strong liquidity, I see no reason why Huntington Bancshares won't continue to grow its dividend.

Data by YCharts

Yields in the regional banking market have soared since March which reveals to me that the market is still overly fearful of the sector. The highest yield is currently offered by KeyCorp (KEY): 8.04%.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Huntington Bancshares

I believe the risk profile for Huntington Bancshares is exceptionally favorable right now because of the fact that the regional bank managed to grow its deposits in the first-quarter while many other regional banks posted deposit losses. What would change my mind about Huntington Bancshares is if more regional banks failed and the financial crisis of March 2023 would come roaring back. Since the Fed provided an effective deposit backstop through its Bank Term Funding Program, I believe the risk of a reboot of the deposit crisis is very low, however.

Final thoughts

Huntington Bancshares is a well-managed, growing regional bank that offers income-oriented investors a great deal at the moment, in my opinion: Three months after the outbreak of the financial crisis shares of Huntington Bancshares remain deeply undervalued relative to the historical average P/B ratio and the bank's deposits in the consumer segment are going up, not down. Investors can currently buy HBAN at a 21% discount to the 1-year average price-to-book ratio. Additionally, investors get paid a very solid 5.7% dividend yield while waiting for the valuation to reset to the upside!