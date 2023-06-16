Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shopify: Selling For A Huge Premium Compared To Its Peer Block Inc.

Jun. 16, 2023 12:23 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CASQ
Philip Eriksson
Summary

  • Shopify is currently trading for a large premium compared to Block, Inc., with a 28.5x vs. 6.0 Market Cap/Gross profit.
  • Shopify, however, does have a lower debt burden and much less share dilution compared to Block, Inc., which could be a catalyst for its premium.
  • All things considered, Shopify is valued too highly for it to be comfortable to invest right now.
  • If the two companies had the same Market Cap/Gross Profit ratio of 28.5x, it would imply almost a 5x increase in Block, Inc.'s stock price.

Shopify sign on their branch office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction: Reasons For This Comparison

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has increased over 100% in value over the past year. Enthusiasm for the company has been driven by positive commerce trends, strong execution, and the sale of the company's logistics

Shopify business areas

Shopify Q1 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Gross profit and adjusted operating income premiums

Relative Multiples (The Author )

GPV and GMV

The Author

Philip Eriksson
I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

