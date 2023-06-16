Fahroni

Introduction

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is a cyclical stock from which investors can benefit tremendously when the stock price is at its lowest. Looking at the chart for the past 10 years, we saw a wonderful opportunity in 2016 and again in 2020. Investors who got in in 2020 and sold the stock at its peak achieved strong returns of up to 440% in less than 2 years. Partly due to increased natural gas prices, steel prices rose sharply. Profits are anticipated to decrease as a result of the current downward trend in steel prices. Yet the rise in profits has caused a significant increase in its book value. And as a result, the valuation of the stock is favorable. Cleveland-Cliffs has made significant progress in cutting costs, despite the fact that steel prices have remained high. However, the outlook and valuation appear to be mixed. While the stock has not yet fallen significantly, it appears that the business cycle has come to an end. As a result, I rate the stock a Hold.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ Bull Case

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest steel supplier to the auto industry in North America and uses fixed-price annual contracts to limit price volatility. Because some EAF start-ups face metallurgical challenges in the automotive industry, Cleveland-Cliffs maintains its strong market position. Cleveland-Cliffs is also the preferred supplier in the US auto industry due to its customer service and R&D capabilities.

Through the acquisition of several companies, including AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, sales have grown significantly from $2 billion in 2019 to $23 billion in 2022, making it the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America.

The automotive industry is expanding as governments around the world subsidize EV purchases. Cleveland-Cliffs is strongly positioned by providing battery support and protection, GOES for charging, NOES for engines and, of course, lightweight steel bodies. According to Cleveland-Cliffs, EV market share will increase to 52% by 2030.

Currently, dealer inventories are well below the historical average, indicating continued strong demand. The average age of vehicles on the road, at 12.5 years, has never been higher. The auto market will therefore see strong demand in the near term.

In addition to the growing auto market, there are a number of highlights that support a bull rating:

Higher annual fixed price contracts in 2023 compared to 2022.

Sequential cost reduction per ton of ± $140/t over the 2-quarter period.

Record number of car shipments in Q1 2023 in 3 years.

Significant 32% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.

Major maintenance initiatives completed. Capex expected to be lower in 2023 compared to 2022.

Reduction in pension/OPEB liabilities of $2.1 billion since 2022.

Also, $4.6 billion in debt, against $59 million in cash, the balance sheet is actually much stronger compared to the past 2 years. Cleveland-Cliffs issued 7-year unsecured bonds of $750 million with interest rates only 325 basis points above the comparable Treasury. Some of the proceeds were used to pay off the ABL, which currently has much higher short-term interest rates. Net-debt to adjusted EBITDA is only 1.3x, which is low compared to its historical averages but still warrants close monitoring given the cyclical nature of its EBITDA.

With projected shipments of 16 million tons of steel (up 8.1% from 2022), the outlook for 2023 appears very promising. Also, the cost of goods sold for steel production is expected to fall by $140/ton from the previous two quarters. Fixed-price auto contracts are expected to increase from $1,300 to $1,415/ton net. 7 market analysts have set the consensus estimate for 2023 adjusted EPS at $1.55. The projected revenue for 2023 is $21.8 billion.

2023 Outlook (Cleveland-Cliffs' Investor Presentation)

Remaining Share Repurchases of $760M

Cleveland-Cliffs paid a dividend for a long time until February 2020, but decided to cancel the dividend to increase liquidity because of the COVID-19 situation. The 2022 share buyback partially offset the 2021 share issuance and shares outstanding have increased since then. The number of shares outstanding has been reduced by 12% since Q2 2021 to 515 million shares. Of the $1 billion in share repurchase authorization, $760 million remains. This makes the buyback yield on its current market capitalization high at 8.8%.

The table shows that both earnings and free cash flow are highly cyclical as expected. Earnings and free cash flow are in the red this year, but many analysts expect earnings to be in the green in the coming years.

Cash flow highlights (Annual Reports and calculations)

Valuation

To profit from cyclical companies, they are usually bought at a high P/E ratio and sold at a low P/E ratio. This is because profits are highest at the end of the cycle while prospects are lean. At that moment, the P/E ratio is low.

At Cleveland-Cliffs, we see a different story. What we are currently seeing on the P/E ratio chart seems to be a selling point. However, many analysts predict lower earnings per share for the next few years. That means that the stock becomes increasingly "expensive" while earnings growth lags. In this case, you could speculate on a drop in the stock price.

The P/B ratio shows a different story. Here we see an attractive P/B ratio of only 1.1. The book value has increased significantly due to its cash flows and the acquisition of various companies. The average P/B ratio is 2.6, making Cleveland-Cliffs appear severely undervalued.

Therefore, because of the mixed picture, I am not giving a sell rating but a hold rating. It remains to be seen when Cleveland-Cliffs will bottom out and when earnings per share are expected to rise again to reach a good buying point.

Conclusion

Cleveland-Cliffs has grown strongly through acquisitions and is now the largest steel producer in the automotive end market in the US. The company is strongly positioned because of the metallurgical challenges faced by many EAF startups. Its customer service and R&D capabilities also make it a preferred supplier in the U.S. auto industry.

With higher steel prices and cost savings, the company is well-positioned to generate strong cash flows. Cleveland-Cliffs' top priority is to pay down debt with its cash flow. The automotive market is expected to continue to grow due to the push toward EVs and government subsidies on EVs. Low dealer inventories and the high average age of vehicles on the road will also benefit the automotive market overall.

Strong bulls include decreased costs and improved market positioning in the auto industry. But we should not forget that the automotive market, and thus the steel market in general, is cyclical. Many analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs' sales and earnings to fall in the coming years, which suggests to me that we are nearing the end of the cycle. The stock's valuation appears to be expensive based on the P/E ratio, but the P/B ratio indicates an attractive valuation. Due to the mixed picture, I rate Cleveland-Cliffs as a hold.