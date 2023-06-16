Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cleveland-Cliffs: Strong Bulls But I Rate The Stock A Hold

Jun. 16, 2023 12:25 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)1 Comment
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest steel supplier to the auto industry in North America, has grown significantly through acquisitions and is well-positioned in the expanding automotive market, particularly in electric vehicles.
  • Despite the cyclical nature of the steel market, the company has made progress in cost-cutting and debt reduction, with strong cash flows and a favorable valuation based on its price-to-book ratio.
  • However, with mixed outlooks and valuations, as well as the potential for a downturn in the automotive market, I currently rate the stock "Hold".

Rearview of parked cars

Fahroni

Introduction

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is a cyclical stock from which investors can benefit tremendously when the stock price is at its lowest. Looking at the chart for the past 10 years, we saw a wonderful opportunity in 2016 and again

Chart
Data by YCharts

2023 Outlook - Cleveland-Cliffs' Investor Presentation

2023 Outlook (Cleveland-Cliffs' Investor Presentation)

Cash flow highlights - Annual Reports and calculations

Cash flow highlights (Annual Reports and calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

