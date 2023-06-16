Are You Ready? The Correction Is Coming

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has skyrocketed, appreciating from 3,500-4,450, a staggering 27% in several months. Moreover, many of the most significant components of the S&P 500 have appreciated by 50%-100% or more since the stock market bottomed in mid-October last year.

The top S&P 500 holdings (by weight) include:

Apple (AAPL) - Weight: 7.5%, % price increase from the bottom: 49%.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Weight: 6.8%, % price increase from the bottom: 67%.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) - Weight: 3.8%, % price increase from the bottom: 57%.

Amazon (AMZN) - Weight: 3.1%, % price increase from the bottom: 61%.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Weight: 2.9%, % price increase from the bottom: 298%.

Tesla (TSLA) - Weight: 1.9%, % price increase from the bottom: 160%.

Meta Platforms (META) - Weight: 1.7%, % price increase from the bottom: 217%.

Combined weight: 27.8%

Median return from the bottom: 130%

The top seven companies in the SPX by weight are mega-cap tech companies that have had enormous rallies over the past several months. I called the bottom in high-quality tech stocks in early November last year. Since then, we've seen remarkable gains in large-cap tech stocks that have exceeded my near-term expectations. Therefore, we're probably in the early stages of a sustainable long-term bull market in tech stocks, the SPX, and stocks in general. Nevertheless, some of SPX's most significant components are highly overbought on a near-term basis.

Thus, while I remain bullish on the S&P 500 in the intermediate and long term, some mega-cap tech stocks may have appreciated too quickly and could have healthy corrections in the coming weeks. This dynamic should lead to compelling buying opportunities and could push the significant average to test the 4,000-4,200 support range. I want to emphasize that a mild correction is a constructive development and should lead to considerable buying opportunities as we advance.

SPX 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com )

While the uptrend remains robust, the SPX is highly overbought here in the near term. The SPX has appreciated by a whopping 27% in just eight months, is now about 25% above its 200-day MA, and shows an RSI approaching 80. Other technical indicators like the CCI, full stochastic, and others illustrate a similar overbought image in the SPX.

We witnessed a similar overbought dynamic last August, right before the significant drop to 3,500. Of course, the current fundamental backdrop is different from the previous year. Nevertheless, we often see corrections if the SPX's RSI shoots up to or near the 80 levels. Therefore, we could see transitory correction develop in the near term, and a 5%-10% drop would bring the SPX down to the solid 4,000-4,200 support/buy-in range.

Fundamental Reasons for a Temporary Drop

Too High - Too Fast

We discussed the enormous 28% weight the seven most significant tech stocks have in the S&P 500. Therefore, a 10%-20% correction in several mega-cap names could cause substantial carnage in the SPX. Furthermore, while there will likely be some rotation to other sectors, the overbought mega-cap stocks should drag smaller tech and other stocks lower in the near term.

Tesla 1-Year Chart

TSLA (StockCharts.com )

Talk about being overbought in the near term, and we have to mention Tesla. I love the company, and its stock has been excellent in recent years. Additionally, I called the buy-in level around $100-120. However, the stock is significantly overbought in the near term now. The RSI recently hit 90, and there's a high probability of a near-term pullback. $220-200 is my new near-term buy-in/DCA range in Tesla's stock. Tesla's forward P/E ratio is uber-high, around 73 times this year's estimates, and the stock trades at about eight times forward sales now.

Nvidia 1-Year Chart

NVDA (StockCharts.com )

Nvidia's stock has exploded on news of advancing AI technologies and significant gains in its data center business. I also called the low for this stock in its $100-120 buy-in range. However, Nvidia has quadrupled since then, making this stock expensive and likely to correct in the near term. Nvidia now trades at a forward P/E ratio of around 55 and a forward P/S ratio of about 25, making it one of the most overbought mega-cap stocks in the market today. We may see Nvidia's gap fill at around $320, providing a better entry point for a long-term position and an excellent price to DCA around.

Microsoft

MSFT (StockCharts.com )

Even Microsoft's stock appears hyper-overextended here after its massive 50% year-to-date gain. Also, forget about Microsoft being cheap anymore. I know there's enormous hype around AI, but Microsoft is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 36 now, and its valuation is around 12 times forward sales. This is a very high valuation for a mature company with relatively limited growth prospects.

Inflation Still Elevated

If supper high valuations aren't enough reason for a correction, consider that inflation remains relatively high. Moreover, we've seen some split readings recently, which could be confusing to the Fed, creating uncertainty for markets.

PCE Inflation

PCE inflation (Investing.com )

The last PCE inflation report was well above estimates and higher than the previous month's reading. Moreover, the PCE gauge is the inflation metric the Fed watches closely, and higher-than-anticipated inflation is not what the Fed had in mind.

CPI Inflation

CPI Inflation (Investing.com )

The more recent CPI inflation report was roughly in line with estimates, yet we still saw core CPI at 5.3% YoY. 5.3% is much higher than the Fed's 2% target rate, and persistent inflation could push back the timeline for the Fed's eventual pivot

The Fed - Still Not Pivoting

The benchmark is around 5% now, which is very high, provided the economy's challenging atmosphere, sluggish growth, and numerous uncertainties. Moreover, there's now about a 50% probability that the Fed will do another 25 Bps hike before the end of the year.

Fed target rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

One month ago, there was an overwhelming probability that we would see around two 25 Bps decreases. Due to higher-than-expected PCE inflation readings, better-than-anticipated employment reports, and other variables, rate probabilities have shifted to a more hawkish stance. Unfortunately, the Fed may not pivot as quickly as expected, and the tightening monetary environment could negatively affect stock prices in the near term. Therefore, we could see a correction of 5%-10% in the SPX soon, and the pullback should lead to considerable, diverse buying opportunities around 4,000-4,200 in the SPX.

The Five-Step Plan to Bulletproofing Your Portfolio

So, a 5%-10% correction, what's that going to do for me? While I'm a long-term investor, I don't particularly appreciate seeing significant drawdowns, and I've learned that there are several crucial elements in beating the market.

1. Reducing risk exposure - Reasonably, I don't mean sell everything, but taking some profits on stocks that have appreciated by 100%-200% in short time frames makes sense around here. Furthermore, we can rebuy at lower levels as the market undergoes a healthy correction process.

2. Taking profits around appropriate levels, like the peaks in significantly overbought stocks, and adding to badly beaten-down positions around the troughs is crucial in improving portfolio returns.

3. Raising dry powder reserves before a correction strikes. I'm considering raising my cash position to 10% or more if price action worsens, and I plan to deploy my dry powder to buy quality companies at lower levels.

4. Rotating away from some ultra-high flying stocks into some undervalued stocks and underappreciated sectors. Also, it's vital to stay well-diversified.

5. Implementing an effective hedging strategy is extremely important. We can sell covered call options, earning 5%-10% monthly premiums, in many stocks that could correct. Moreover, we can take this hedging strategy further, layering a put option on top and converting the covered call sale into a collar play.