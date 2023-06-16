Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Are You Ready? The Correction Is Coming

Jun. 16, 2023 12:35 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX17 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Did you know that the top seven mega-cap tech companies account for approximately 28% of the S&P 500's weight?
  • Technology has been on fire for months, with many top stocks appreciating by 50%-100% and more.
  • In addition to overheated technical conditions, many high-quality technology stocks are "costly" now.
  • Furthermore, due to higher-than-expected PCE inflation and other data points, there's an increased probability for more rate hikes.
  • The S&P 500 could go through a 5%-10% correction, leading to considerable buying opportunities around the 4,000-4,200 level.
Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has skyrocketed, appreciating from 3,500-4,450, a staggering 27% in several months. Moreover, many of the most significant components of the S&P 500 have appreciated by 50%-100% or more since the stock market bottomed in mid-October last year.

SPX

SPX (StockCharts.com )

TSLA

TSLA (StockCharts.com )

NVDA

NVDA (StockCharts.com )

MSFT

MSFT (StockCharts.com )

PCE inflation

PCE inflation (Investing.com )

CPI Inflation

CPI Inflation (Investing.com )

Fed target rate probabilities

Fed target rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
42.38K Followers
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

