Never Short A Dull Market, Never Short A Mania, And Never Short Nvidia
Summary
- Never short a dull market.
- I'll take it a step further - you also never want to short a mania.
- Which I guess means you pretty much never want to short at all.
Shorting is difficult. If you short, you are not only making an investment decision, you are making a market decision. - Marty Whitman
The world of investing and trading is replete with adages, old sayings, and maxims that guide the decisions of many market participants. One such saying that has been time-tested and proven true consistently is, "Never short a dull market." This adage, deeply rooted in the wisdom of seasoned investors, holds a wealth of knowledge for those willing to understand its implications.
I'll take it a step further - you also never want to short a mania, which I believe we are in with stocks like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and market averages like Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ).
Which I guess means you pretty much never want to short at all.
The Dangers of Shorting
Shorting, or betting against the market, is a high-risk strategy that involves selling borrowed securities in the hope of buying them back at a lower price in the future. In a volatile or declining market, this strategy can yield significant profits. However, in a dull market, the risks associated with shorting can outweigh the potential rewards.
There are several reasons why shorting a dull market can be dangerous. Firstly, in a dull market, the lack of significant price movement means that short sellers may have to wait for an extended period before they can realize any profits. This exposes them to the risk of holding costs, which can gradually erode their potential gains.
Secondly, while a dull market may seem stagnant, it could be silently gearing up for a significant price move. Large institutions may be slowly accumulating shares during this period, preparing for a potential rally. If the market suddenly swings upward, short sellers could find themselves caught in a short squeeze, leading to substantial losses.
You have to be so spot on with shorting, which I'd argue is largely driven by luck, that it's not worth doing over any prolonged period of time. Shorting also doesn't allow you to be wrong but still have a chance at compounding while wrong, because it's an outright directional bet.
You never see a bear who is short owning a Lamborghini unless it's generated by AI.
An Alternative Approach: Long Positions in Safe Haven Assets
Given the risks associated with shorting, investors and traders may be better off adopting alternative opportunity sets while being bearish on stocks. One such strategy involves going long on safe-haven assets such as the U.S. Dollar (UUP), Gold (GLD), Utilities (XLU), or Treasuries (TLT).
Safe-haven assets typically hold their value or even appreciate during periods of market turbulence or economic downturns. Therefore, taking long positions in these assets can provide a hedge against potential market volatility, while also offering potential returns.
A good example of that was last year. While long-duration Treasuries performed worse than equities for the first time in history during a top 20 drawdown for stocks, the Dollar surged, oddly enough being the best inflation hedge you could get. And while with hindsight it was one of the most consistent declines for the S&P 500 (SP500) going back to 1931, there were plenty of junctures where the market could have rallied significantly, making the Dollar I'd argue a far better way of expressing the same negative view.
Conclusion: Shorting is Sub-Optimal
You don't have to make a directional trade that the stock market goes down by shorting. You can do far better over time by just avoiding equities you are bearish on altogether, and instead, focus on other asset classes that can get you to the same place without needing to time a decline perfectly. I can't tell you how many people on Twitter, in seeing my negativity towards the AI mania and price action in Nvidia, say "so short it then, buy puts on it then." This is ridiculous thinking that is not rooted in logic. You can be bearish on something, but express the bearish path without getting blown out in periods of irrational exuberance.
