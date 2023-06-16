Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why The Bank of England Is Unlikely To Push Back Against Lofty Interest Rate Expectations

Jun. 16, 2023 12:15 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, FXB, GBBEF
Summary

  • Markets are pricing almost six more rate hikes from here.
  • While we doubt the Bank of England would endorse that, we don't think it will want to push back heavily either, given the recent tendency for inflation data to come in above expectations.
  • Expect a 25 basis-point rate hike next week and only vague guidance on what's likely to come next.

One pound coins placed on a banknote

clubfoto

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist; and Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Our base case for Thursday's meeting

A 25-basis point rate hike, most likely backed by seven committee members, with

Expected 1M Rates in March 2024 (SONIA/SOFR Futures) Percent

Macrobond

UK mortgage payment as a percentage of average monthly earnings

Macrobond, ING calculations

Sterling trade-weighted index

Bank of England

This article was written by

