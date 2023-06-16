Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taylor Morrison Home: Moving To Neutral Post The Recent Run-Up (Rating Downgrade)

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Taylor Morrison Home's stock price has increased by 65% since last year, outperforming expectations despite a slowdown in the housing market.
  • Housing demand is expected to remain strong for several years, compensating for the underbuilding of new homes after the 2008 recession, and TMHC's margins should stabilize at higher levels compared to the pre-pandemic period.
  • However, I am moving to a neutral rating on TMHC stock as it is reasonably valued after the recent run-up and already reflects the company's long-term prospects.

Young couple talking about housing design with manual worker.

skynesher

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has experienced a solid 65% increase in its stock price since my contrarian buy rating last year. Despite the market's bearish sentiment towards TMHC and other homebuilders/building product stocks due to rising interest

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.43K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Ashish S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.