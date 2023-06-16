JHVEPhoto

It sometimes seems like I have already said everything about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) there is to say. I published several bullish articles about the company and the stock in the last few years but also must admit that the last few bullish articles (see here, here and here) did not work out so far.

But in my opinion, I was not wrong about CVS Health - rather we must see CVS as an even greater bargain right now. And I see CVS Health as a screaming bargain right now and believe it would be negligent not to talk about the company (and stock) again. In the following article, I will look at some of the problems I see with CVS right now. But I will also explain why these problems might not matter in the grand scheme of things and while I remain extremely bullish about CVS Health.

Revised Guidance

CVS lower its guidance for fiscal 2023, which is never a good sign. Revised diluted EPS guidance range (on GAAP basis) was lowered to $6.90 to $7.12 from $7.73 to $7.93 in a previous guidance. Revised adjusted EPS guidance was also lowered, but not so drastically: From a previous guidance of $8.70 to $8.90 it was lowered to a range of $8.50 to $8.70. But the company confirmed its full-year guidance for cash flow from operations and is still expecting a range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion and it raised its guidance for revenue to a range of $348 billion to $353 billion (mostly due to acquisitions).

CVS Q1/23 Presentation

Balance Sheet

For several years, the high debt levels of CVS were a huge problem. However, CVS constantly decreased its debt during the last few years until the recent acquisitions reversed that positive trend again.

Data by YCharts

On March 31, 2023, CVS had $56,450 million in long-term debt. Additionally, the company had $1,778 million in short-term debt. But we must keep in mind that CVS recently offered $5 billion in bonds - an amount that must be added to long-term debt leading to about $61.5 billion in long-term debt.

CVS Health acquired Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion and Signify Health for about $8 billion. The acquisition of Signify Health was already completed on March 29, 2023, and should therefore already be reflected on the last balance sheet. On March 31, 2023, CVS Health had $14,618 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, but this amount will be lower when CVS will report its next balance sheet (Oak Street acquisition was closed at the beginning of May 2023).

When assuming $61,450 billion in long term debt as well as $1,778 million in short term debt and compare that debt to a shareholder's equity of $71,580 we get a D/E ratio of 0.88. Additionally, we can compare the total debt to the operating income of the last four quarters, which was $14,976 million and it would take about 4.2 years of the current operating income to repay outstanding debt. And both metrics are not problematic or a red flag, but they are not perfect either.

When looking at the net interest expenses in the last few years (I look at the trailing twelve months numbers), we see a constant decline so far. Right now, net interest expenses are $1,286 million but we must expect net interest expenses to increase again due to the additional debt.

CVS Investor Story Deck

Looking at the long-term debt maturity profile (data from 2022 and therefore not reflecting the recent additional debt), CVS should be able to generate enough free cash flow in every single year to repay its outstanding debt and avoid the risk of having to refinance (for probably higher interest rates).

Problematic Statements of UnitedHealth CFO

One final problem - and the reason for the sell-off this week - was a statement competitor UnitedHealth (UNH) made during a recent investor conference. CFO John Rex projected that UnitedHealth's medical care ratio (describing the share of premiums spent on healthcare costs) will decline in Q2/23. And this simple statement obviously sent shockwaves through the industry and UnitedHealth as well as many competitors - including CVS Health - declined mostly in the high single digits that day.

And we should not ignore these risks, but in my opinion, management should have been able to foresee such developments. After the COVID-19 pandemic (with many postponed operations due to lockdowns and other restrictions) the trend of lower operations during 2020 and 2021 (maybe also 2022) would reverse at some point. And I hope CVS was smart enough to foresee this - and include it in its guidance.

Chart

We can also look at the chart of CVS and it seems rather difficult to make the argument of the stock being well supported at this point. Instead, we must take into account the risk of CVS declining even lower in the coming weeks and months.

Weekly Chart CVS (TradingView)

Compelling Growth Story

We now mentioned several problems one can see with CVS right now, but despite these negative aspects there is a bigger picture we need to look at. This bigger picture is including the results of CVS, and we start by looking at the last quarterly results. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, CVS could increase its revenue from $76,826 million in the same quarter last year to $85,278 million - resulting in 11.0% year-over-year. While CVS could increase its top line, operating income declined slightly from $3,545 million in Q1/22 to $3,446 million in Q1/23 - a decline of 2.8% YoY. And finally, diluted net income per share declined 6.8% YoY from $1.77 in Q1/22 to $1.65 in Q1/23. Adjusted diluted earnings per share declined from $2.30 in the same quarter last year to $2.20 this quarter - resulting in 4.3% YoY decline.

And when looking not just at the quarterly results (which are only one single dot of information in a bigger picture), CVS Health reported solid growth rates in the past 10 years. Revenue increased with a CAGR of 10.11% in the last ten years (and even a CAGR of 11.78% in the last five years) and operating income increase with a CAGR of 8.33% in the last ten years (and a CAGR of 11.06% in the last five years).

CVS Q1/23 Presentation

Problematic however are earnings per share. In the last ten years, earnings per share only increased with a CAGR of 0.36% and in the last five years, earnings per share declined with a CAGR of 13.38%. And while these numbers sound horrible - especially in the last five years - we must put them into perspective and also look at the much more important free cash flow which increased from $3.18 billion ten years ago to a TTM number of $17.39 billion in the last quarter.

Data by YCharts

And aside from the guidance for 2023, which was lower, management is holding on to its mid-term guidance for 2024 and 2025. During the Q4/22 earnings call, management offered EPS targets for the next three years:

We are now targeting 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9, growing to approximately $10 in 2025 with the potential for upside in 2025 based on the successful resolution of our Medicare Star Ratings mitigation efforts. The 2024 and 2025 adjusted EPS trajectories reflect the impact of the previously disclosed 2024 Medicare Star Ratings headwinds in Centene contract loss, closing of the Oak Street Health transaction in 2023 as well as projected contributions from the Signify Health transaction in 2024 and beyond. (…) Our current projections assume modest discretionary repurchase activity in 2024. This is consistent with our 2021 Investor Day projections, which contemplated 1% to 2% adjusted EPS growth from repurchases in addition to offsetting dilution. As leverage begins to subside in 2025, we will have potential for additional repurchases.

And during the last earnings call, management stressed its commitment to $9 EPS in 2024 and $10 EPS in 2025 and emphasized it will take these commitments seriously. By the way, during the above-mentioned 2021 Investor Day, CVS offered the following long-term targets - low double-digit growth in the years following 2024.

CVS 2021 Investor Day Presentation

Compelling Stock Valuation

And while CVS Health still seems to be a growth story, the stock price and valuation multiples are in complete mismatch. Since early 2022, CVS has been in a constant decline and lost about 40% of its value. Of course, many other stocks also underperformed during that timeframe. However, there is a huge difference - the valuation. While other stocks were often trading for high double-digit or even triple-digit valuation multiples, CVS has been trading for extremely low valuation multiples in the last few years.+

Data by YCharts

Now one might point out that CVS is trading for 22 times earnings right now and not too long ago the stock was trading for 44 times earnings (which is certainly not cheap). But I would pay more attention to the price-free-cash-flow ratio and CVS was trading for a P/FCF ratio of 8.7 on average during the last five years and is now trading around the lowest P/FCF ratio in its history (as far as I can tell).

Data by YCharts

And while I am calling 5 times free cash flow completely absurd for a company like CVS Health, you might counter that management is expecting a lower free cash flow for 2023, which is true. But even when using the expected free cash flow for 2023 (probably around $10 billion), CVS is still trading only for about 9 times free cash flow - still an unreasonable low valuation multiple for a growing business in my view.

I calculated an intrinsic value for CVS countless times - and the result was always the same: CVS is deeply undervalued. Let's just provide one calculation again. If we assume a free cash flow of only $10 billion from now till perpetuity (no growth at all), we get an intrinsic value of $77.46, and CVS is still undervalued (assuming 10% discount rate and 1,291 million outstanding shares).

Conclusion

I might be wrong, but I easily see the potential for CVS to double in the coming quarters. In my opinion, CVS Health should be worth at least $150 or more and despite the risk of a recession and a potential bear market in the coming quarters, I see CVS as a great investment at this point.