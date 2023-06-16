Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: Buy The Dip!

Jun. 16, 2023 1:25 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)UNH4 Comments
Summary

  • CVS declined about 40% since its previous highs and is obviously facing some risks (including higher debt levels again) which led to a revised guidance.
  • Competitor UnitedHealth is seeing challenging times ahead due to a higher medical care ratio.
  • Despite potential short-term risks, CVS Health is a compelling growth story, and management is expecting higher earnings per share in the years to come.
  • And finally, CVS is trading for unreasonable low valuation multiples and is deeply undervalued, in my opinion.

CVS Health Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

It sometimes seems like I have already said everything about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) there is to say. I published several bullish articles about the company and the stock in the last few years but also must admit that the

CVS: 2023 Adjusted earnings per share guidance

CVS Q1/23 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

CVS: Long-term debt maturity profile

CVS Investor Story Deck

Weekly Chart CVS

Weekly Chart CVS (TradingView)

CVS: Financial Highlights Q1/23

CVS Q1/23 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

CVS: Long-term growth trajectory

CVS 2021 Investor Day Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.89K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

