VGT: Tech Sector Valuation Premium Approaching 2000 Bubble Peak

Summary

  • I believe the US Information Technology sector is more overvalued relative to the broader US market than at any time since the tech bubble in 2000, driven by euphoria over Artificial Intelligence.
  • The MSCI IT index trades at a 65% PE premium compared to the S&P500, with deeply negative long-term returns likely.
  • While AI could potentially address the long-term decline in US productivity, the resources required to build and regulate the technology must be considered.

hand hole needle with stock chart in bubble

anankkml

When measured on a price to sales basis, the US Information Technology sector is now more overvalued relative to the broader US market than at any time since the very last few months of the tech bubble that ended

Table

VGT Sector Exposure (Bloomberg)

Table

VGT Company Exposure (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg

MSCI USA IT Vs S&P500 Price To Sales Ratios (Chart)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This article was written by

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

