Last year, we started to analyze Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) swallowing our environmentalist pride and deciding to rate the stock with an overweight. We left our readers with a key question: "Is it our responsibility as investors to invest in the change we want to see in the world?". After our Glencore analysis (we are currently up by 18%) called "M&A Risk Offers A Possibility To Enter", we decided to review our Arch investment thesis on the back of the latest potential M&A in the coal segment. Here at the Lab, even if our internal team recognized that this coal environment won't last, and Wall Street's current market dislikes corporations such as Arch Resources, we still believe that the company could sustain long-term shareholders' return. Why?

Very briefly, the company delivered Q1 adj. EBITDA of $276 million excluding a minor positive one-off of $1.5 million compared to Wall Street estimates of $264 million. Metallurgical coal, the output used to make coke (a vital part of steel making manufacturing process) reported sales price per ton at $204, while Thermal coal, the output mainly used for heating, was sold at an average of $82.66. On the volume side, the company managed to beat consensus estimates and this is a key point of the coal resiliency despite a non-friendly market;

Looking ahead, 2023 metallurgical coal forecasts were confirmed, while thermal coal output targets were slightly reduced. This is due to the West Elk mine and is not coming as a surprise. In addition, this is also evident in the oil environment, global coal CAPEX investments continue to exhibit a lack of investment and both Canada and the USA continue to modestly increase export despite higher coal prices. However, this is very supportive of Arch Resources;

Related to point 2), we are applying these changes in our 2023 estimates: 1) we are lowering thermal coal volume from 66-74mt to 64-70mt, while 2) metallurgical coal volume remains unchanged. On a cost basis, given the management comment, we slightly increased thermal cost expenses from $14.50 to $15.0 per ton. While CAPEX is left unchanged at $150 million;

Looking at the Q1 update, the company declared a quarterly total DPS of $2.45. This is structured on a $0.25 regular dividend plus a $2.20 special dividend. This was above Wall Street estimates of $1.92 per share. The company also repurchased 131k shares which is equivalent to 0.6% of Arch's shares outstanding. More important to emphasize is that the company has a $322 million repurchase authorization. In addition, the company repurchased $58 million in convertible securities, reducing future dilution by approximately 423k stocks (circa 2.0% of shares outstanding);

At first sight (Fig 2), the company seems to suffer from a stock price depreciation; however, if we account for the last twelve-month dividend payment, we should report that Arch paid $27.72 per share (Fig 1). At today's price, the last twelve-month dividend yield represents almost 1/4 of the company's total market cap. Indeed, Arch aims to return 100% of its discretionary cash flow to shareholders (Fig 3);