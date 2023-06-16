Wayleebird/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, compared to its peers, its recovery is expected to be slower due to its size and focus on middle-class clients. In this article, I analyze the projected revenue that Carnival will generate from the addition of six cruises scheduled from 2023 to 2025, and their projected increase in lower berths from that same period.

Based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, the projected revenue indicates an intrinsic stock price of $10.77, and a stock price of $30.95 for 2028 suggesting an annual return of 19.17%. However, in my opinion, the current situation poses significant risks, making it too risky to invest solely for such a return. Comparable returns can be found more easily in other parts of the market.

One major concern is Carnival's substantial debt load, which represents an ongoing risk of dilution. This could potentially erode the returns suggested by the DCF. It is highly unlikely that Carnival could avoid dilution unless a miracle happens Additionally, potential interest rate hikes could further increase the company's interest expenditures.

Considering these factors, I rate Carnival's stock as a sell. Despite the optimism in the short term driven by the current market rally, there are too many risks to ignore. It is essential to keep these risks in mind before making any investment decisions.

The cruise market can be categorized into three segments: ocean cruises, river cruises, and expedition cruises. Carnival, as we know, operates in the ocean cruises market, which further divides into contemporary, premium, and luxury segments. It is projected that the entire cruise market will experience a growth rate of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in disposable income resulting from the rise in purchasing power associated with economic development. Notably, the luxury segment within ocean cruises is witnessing the highest growth, an area where Carnival is not traditionally recognized.

The key players in the cruise market include Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises ltd, (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ltd, (NCLH), and MSC Cruises. Penetrating the market dominated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean is challenging due to their already large scale and operation of massive vessels, which come with significant costs. The cruise industry is capital-intensive, and operating in the contemporary cruise market poses challenges with regards to the high purchasing cost of cruise ships, along with attracting budget-conscious clients, leading to compressed profit margins. This explains why Carnival faced severe setbacks and had to offer substantial discounts to attract customers, a strategy that NCLH did not adopt.

Even before the onset of the pandemic, Carnival was grappling with issues, including rising operating costs that were eating into potential growth. The stock price had already decreased by 40% from 2017 to 2019, even before the significant decline caused by the suspension of operations in 2020.

In its Q1 2023 Update, Carnival announced that they expect to achieve 100% occupancy, a goal that I believe is attainable without any significant obstacles. Another important aspect is the projected EBITDA of $4.1 billion for FY 2023, which is affected by a $500 million impact from fuel prices. However, I believe this impact will be mitigated due to the current trend of oil prices, which have been trading sideways since November 2022. Additionally, Carnival can capitalize on the current WTI crude (CL1:COM) price of $70.73 per barrel through hedging. Taking all these factors into account, I believe there is a strong possibility for Carnival to exceed these expectations, and achieve an EBITDA of $4.4 billion in 2023, which is the EBITDA I used for the DCF model.

However, the main concern addressed in this article is whether investing in their stock is worthwhile today. There is a potential for the company to surpass all expectations in the near term, but there may be challenges in future expansions, as already acknowledged by their CEO.

When you look at our capex profile over the next few years, it's our lowest ship order book in decades. When I first became treasurer in 2007, we had 24 ships on order.

The current exceptional revenues experienced by the industry are primarily a result of the post-pandemic surge in consumer spending, driven by significant savings and low debt balances. However, with credit card debt already surpassing the $1 trillion mark, it is likely that consumers will reduce their leisure expenditures.

It is worth noting that, since 1987, I have not found any instances where Carnival's revenue decreased during recessions. For instance, during the 2008-2009 recession, revenue only decreased by 4.5%. However, the stock price was severely impacted, dropping by 50%. I believe that Carnival's revenue during this period was artificially inflated due to the company's acquisitions. As a result, the future appears uncertain for Carnival:

In 1990, Carnival Corp acquired Holland America Line.

In 1997, Carnival Corp acquired Princess Cruises.

In 1998, Carnival Corp acquired P&O Princess Cruises.

In 2003, Carnival Corp acquired Costa Cruises.

In 2004, Carnival Corp acquired Cunard Line.

In 2011, Carnival Corp acquired Seabourn Cruise Line.

In 2012, Carnival Corp acquired Ibero Cruises.

As previously said, Carnival's stock experienced a significant decline of 40% between 2017 and 2019, indicating that the company was facing challenges even before the pandemic unfolded. This decline serves as an early indication of the troubles Carnival was encountering. One key aspect reflecting these difficulties is their efficiency ratio, which has been on a downward trend since 2013.

Efficiency Ratio (Author's Calculation)

As previously mentioned, Carnival faced challenges prior to the pandemic, largely attributed to its size and focus on budget-oriented customers. The following table illustrates the evolution of Carnival's revenue and operating income since 2012. It clearly shows the slow growth in revenue and relatively stagnant operating income, which is a common trend observed in capital-intensive industries.

Revenue Operating Income 2012 17,600.00 3,300.00 2013 18,500.00 3,500.00 2014 19,800.00 3,900.00 2015 20,400.00 4,200.00 2016 21,200.00 4,500.00 2017 21,800.00 4,800.00 2018 18,881.00 3,325.00 2019 20,825.00 3,276.00 2020 5,595.00 -8,865.00 2021 1,908.00 -7,089.00 2022 12,168.00 -4,379.00 2023 12,315.00 -9,489.00 Click to enlarge

Evolution of Revenue & operating Income (Author's Calculation)

Now let's turn our attention to Carnival's debt. In 2018 and 2019, Carnival managed to keep its debt under control. However, in 2020, as a result of the need to maintain their cruises despite shutting down operations, the debt level significantly increased. Fortunately, starting from 2021, the debt has shown little change, returning to a similar pattern as before.

The real concern lies in how Carnival plans to repay this mounting debt while continuing to expand. This poses a significant challenge for the company. Without proper measures in place, their fleet could become increasingly outdated, and if this happens then rivals with a newer fleet can take market share from Carnival.

Debt Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Lastly, let's discuss the balance sheet. It is quite surprising to note that Carnival does not have negative equity. However, aside from this observation, there isn't anything particularly noteworthy in this section. For those who may find it of interest, I will include the table below.

Cash Current Assets Current Liabilities NCWK 2018 982.00 2,225.00 9,204.00 -7,961.00 2019 518.00 2,059.00 9,127.00 -7,586.00 2020 9,513.00 10,563.00 8,686.00 -7,636.00 2021 8,939.00 10,133.00 10,408.00 -9,214.00 2022 4,029.00 7,492.00 10,605.00 -7,142.00 2023 5,455.00 7,144.00 11,088.00 -9,399.00 Click to enlarge

Financial Metrics (Author's Calculation)

To initiate the valuation process, it is essential to make predictions regarding future revenue. For this purpose, I am utilizing Carnival's lower berth projections spanning from 2023 to 2025.

Cruise Orders (Carnival's 2022 Annual Report)

Carnival's entire fleet currently has a capacity of 259,060 lower berths, with each berth accommodating 2 passengers. However, a challenge arises as Carnival is not currently operating at 99% occupancy, as was the case in 2019. Therefore, to proceed with the calculation, I will utilize the figures from 2019, which indicate a lower berth capacity of 254,010.

Based on this capacity, I can determine the revenue per lower berth, which amounts to $81,984 for the full year of 2019. However, it is important to note that this calculation does not account for various factors, such as the fact that Cunard offers luxury cruises, where lower berths generate higher revenue and passengers tend to spend more. Additionally, it does not consider the impact of travel seasons, during which cruise lines typically earn higher revenues.

Projected Lower berths (Carnival's 2022 Annual Report)

This DCF model extends until 2028. To project the revenue from 2025 to 2028, I am utilizing a growth rate of 2.9%. This growth rate is derived from a combination of the projected 5.8% expected growth rate for the cruise sector and the historical average variation of Carnival's revenue from 2012 to 2019.

The growth from 2024 to 2025 is based on the lower berth projections depicted in the above graph. For a comprehensive view of the projected revenues from 2013 to 2028, please refer to the graph below.

Revenue 2024 19,111,260,984.00 2025 19,342,599,460.00 2026 19,342,599,460.00 2027 19,342,599,460.00 2028 19,342,599,460.00 Click to enlarge

Next, it is necessary to project the net income before taxes to calculate the EBITDA and subsequently the EBIT. To accomplish this, a straightforward proportion was calculated based on the percentage of expenses relative to revenues for Carnival. The resulting proportion was found to be 90%. This high expense ratio can be primarily attributed to the capital-intensive nature of the industry.

Revenue Net Income 2024 21,976,068,855.00 2,197,606,885.50 2025 22,329,424,038.00 2,232,942,403.80 2026 22,976,977,335.10 2,297,697,733.51 2027 23,643,309,677.82 2,364,330,967.78 2028 24,328,965,658.48 2,432,896,565.85 Click to enlarge

For D&A, and interest expenses I use historical data to forecast Carnival's future interest expenses, and D&A expenses. Through this analysis, the projections indicate a 4.5% variation in interest expenses and reveal that D&A accounts for 13.4% of Carnival's revenue. These projections are derived from past patterns, offering valuable insights into the anticipated trends for these specific expenses in the future.

D&A Projection Interest Projection 2,963,099,291.926 1,556,135,625.00 3,010,743,231.316 1,626,161,728.13 3,098,054,785.024 1,699,339,005.89 3,187,898,373.790 1,775,809,261.16 3,280,347,426.629 1,855,720,677.91 Click to enlarge

Finally, all the components are summed to calculate the EBITDA. It is important to clarify that while revenue is included in the table, it was not used to obtain the EBITDA. Additionally, the net income figure is presented before taxes, hence there is no requirement to include a separate "taxes" column.

Revenue Net Income Plus D&A Plus Interest 4,400,000,000.00 2024 21,976,068,855.00 2,197,606,885.50 5,160,706,177.43 6,716,841,802.426 2025 22,329,424,038.00 2,232,942,403.80 5,243,685,635.12 6,869,847,363.241 2026 22,976,977,335.10 2,297,697,733.51 5,395,752,518.53401 7,095,091,524.42463 2027 23,643,309,677.82 2,364,330,967.78 5,552,229,341.57149 7,328,038,602.72720 2028 24,328,965,658.48 2,432,896,565.85 5,713,243,992.47707 7,568,964,670.38478 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Here is the complete DCF model:

DCF Part 1 (Author's Calculations)

DCF Part 2 (Author's Calculations)

The DCF model indicates an intrinsic stock price of $10.77, which is relatively close to CUK's current stock price of $14.39. Furthermore, based on the projected enterprise value of $39 billion in 2028, the estimated stock price would be $30.95, representing an annual return of 19.17% from 2023 to 2028.

However, it is crucial to consider the numerous risks involved. These risks include the potential for dilution, the challenge of expanding due to the burden of debt, and the vulnerability to a recession that could significantly impact Carnival's balance sheet in the near future. Given these risks, pursuing a 19.17% annual return may not be advisable, especially considering that there are other cruise stocks that offer a safer investment option. Additionally, there are alternative stocks unrelated to the cruise industry that provide greater liquidity and can potentially deliver a similar return with lower risks.

While it is impossible to predict the exact future value of Carnival, it is evident that the company will face significant challenges in its recovery. As such, I would set a price target of $30.95 for the stock in 2028, reflecting the potential return, but also acknowledging the risks and uncertainties involved.

The risks to my bearish thesis primarily revolve around the occurrence of unlikely events that could positively impact Carnival's situation. These potential "miracles" include a takeover by an activist hedge fund, intervention by the U.S. government, or a sudden surge in the popularity of Carnival's cruises. Should any of these events transpire, they could significantly boost Carnival's stock price.

However, it is important to note that these events are improbable. As a result, the company is likely to face a slow recovery due to the challenges inherent in the cruise industry. Carnival needs to expand its operations in order to offset the limitations of its aging fleet, which will be a difficult task given its substantial debt burden. In comparison, Royal Caribbean is already expected to be profitable for the year., while Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings operates a smaller fleet catering to affluent clientele, making them more efficient in their operations.

Overall, Carnival finds itself in a highly unfavorable position when compared to its competitors. This further reinforces the potential challenges and obstacles the company may encounter in its recovery journey.

In my assessment, investing in Carnival Corp & plc's common stock does not appear to be a prudent choice due to the substantial debt burden the company faces. Carnival will need to make difficult decisions regarding the payment of this debt, and if they need to choose from credit rating harm or dilution of stockholders, they will probably choose the second one. Additionally, the weight of the debt will likely impede the company's growth prospects.

By utilizing a DCF model, I arrived at an intrinsic value per share of $10.77, which is 25% lower than current stock price of $14.39. Furthermore, based on the model's projections, the enterprise value for 2028 is estimated at $39 billion, corresponding to a stock price of $30.95. This implies a projected annual return of 19.17%. However, as mentioned earlier, I believe the associated risks outweigh the potential return.

Considering the aforementioned factors, I maintain my stance that the current return does not justify the risks involved with investing in Carnival's stock.