June's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 5.93%+ Yields

Cash Builder Opportunities
Summary

  • Dividend growth stocks can provide growing wealth over time to income investors and potentially promote share price appreciation.
  • The article explores five dividend growth stocks for June: OneMain Holdings, Enbridge, Alpine Income Property Trust, TC Energy Corp, and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
  • These stocks were screened based on dividend safety, dividend growth, and dividend consistency, with more due diligence needed before making an investment decision.
Silhouette of man holding binoculars on mountain peak against bright sunlight sky background.

Midnight Studio

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on June 3rd, 2023.

Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often aren't grabbing the headlines and they aren't

Top 25 of Screener

OMF Dividend History

OMF Earnings And Forward Estimates

ENB Dividend Growth

PINE AFFO Historical Range

PINE Credit Quality of Tenants

PINE Dividend History

PINE AFFO And Forward Estimates

TRP Dividend Growth

CCOI Dividends Paid

CCOI Since Previous Update

CCOI Earnings And Cash Flow

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IIPR, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

