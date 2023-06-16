Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LVMH: Limited Upside If Growth Slows

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LVMH's price increased by 70% between September last year and April this year, but its trailing twelve months GAAP price-to-earnings ratio is now over 30x, higher than its historical average.
  • The company's forward P/E is 23.6x, which is more reasonable but still higher than the historical median P/E, and its net income margin may not improve this year.
  • A comparison with peers indicates some upside, but the extent is not convincing enough to make LVMH an outright buy; I recommend waiting for the first half results due in July.
Passing a Louis Vuitton display window

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

From its lows in September last year to April this year, the luxury giant LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) saw a massive 70% increase in price. When I gave it a Buy rating in October

Historical P/E

Historical P/E

Sales growth by region

Source: LVMH

P/E comparison with peers

Source: Seeking Alpha

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

