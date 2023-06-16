anouchka

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) continues to be impacted by inflation, causing their prices to rise because of increasing raw material costs. Inflation, combined with decreasing demand, possibly due to the potential recession, caused inventory levels of Hibbett to increase above desired levels. Hibbett recently lowered guidance for the rest of the year due to the expected impact of the above factors on its core business. Despite this, Hibbett still has a high gross margin on its products and will continue to open about 40-50 stores, which is the same amount as initially forecasted this year. If customer demand rebounds in the back half of 2023, Hibbett could see a major upswing relative to its current outlook.

Hibbett has also been investing heavily in its multi-channel solution to not only combat competition but provide more eCommerce solutions for its customers. With such a fragmented and competitive industry, Hibbett must continue to offer solutions that keep customers shopping through them no matter the situation. Due to its target customer being in rural communities, the convenience and access to eCommerce availability can be a key differentiator for Hibbett in the future.

When considering these current stories about Hibbett, Inc., we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. The current climate for Hibbett shows us a few key challenges with high inflation and decreasing customer demand that could cause headwinds for Hibbett in the short term. Long-term, Hibbett's continued focus on investment into multi-channel, high gross margin, and continued store growth gives an optimistic outlook.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if Hibbett is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. Overall, Hibbett shows a score of 75.1 out of 100 due to some strong areas within the company rating. On closer look, there is a wide distribution between the fundamentals which can give some pause.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Fundamentals

Looking at the historical price per share in the chart below, a huge pandemic surge was seen in the average share price. This brought the price above the previous golden years for brick-and-mortar retail stores back before 2014. Although the average share price still shows an upward trend above previous years for Hibbett, current closing prices show a beginning normalization back to levels seen between the years 2017-2019. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 21.42% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.18%. This is quite a small return relative to the expected S&P 500 market returns.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings were relatively consistent between the years 2014-2017 and 2018-2020. Hibbett showed a huge increase in earnings from 2021-2023 most likely due to the pandemic and COVID-19 lockdowns. Outdoor activities increasing and relief money fueled customer demand for Hibbett products creating a perfect scenario for this large surge in earnings. While most brick-and-mortar retailers struggled during the pandemic, Hibbett was well-positioned in the sports recreation sector that did quite well overall. Since the pandemic has ended, I expect the earnings trend to continue down for Hibbett. Paying close attention to the following quarters will be critical in determining if this downward trend in earnings is consistent and not just an outlier. Another potential threat to Hibbett's earnings is the tightening of customer wallets due to concerns over the economy's health.

The inconsistent earnings of Hibbett since 2021 make it difficult to determine if the company will operate around previous levels or maintain current earnings growth. This concern should give pause to any investment.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has shown a similar trend relating to a pandemic surge increasing returns relative to Hibbett's normalized ROE. The average ROE still meets expectations at around 25.4%, however, previous normal levels were well below the 16% threshold. For return on equity ("ROE"), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Hibbett does meet my requirements, however, time will tell if earnings and ROE will continue to fall as the positive effects from COVID subside.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 39 Apparel companies is 13.52%.

Therefore, Hibbett's 5-year average of 25.4% is well above the apparel industry average of 13.52%.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has seen a sharp rise during the pandemic years. ROIC grew to a high of 28% in 2021, a 2.5 times increase, but the 5-year average ROIC is slightly below expectations at around 14.96%. Even with the decline in 2023 back to 20%, Hibbett still outperforms the apparel industry average weighted average cost of capital by around 8%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Hibbett falls just short.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has steadily increased over the last five years. Most likely this increase comes from improved logistics and initiatives to optimize costs associated downstream after a customer's purchase. Five-year GMP is good at around 34.8%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, Hibbett has proven that it can maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a positive indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

Hibbett's Current Ratio of 1.44 is satisfactory, indicating it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so Hibbett exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health but there is some concern with the inventory buildup occurring in 2022. It appears that accounts payables also increased for Hibbett during 2022 possibly due to the company taking longer to pay because of reduced inventory churn. In the long term, the company should see a return in demand which should allow Hibbett to normalize debt levels. In the short term, the company is low on cash to pay its current short-term debt, However, Hibbett has enough assets that are liquid enough that can be used if current liabilities need to be paid off.

Hibbett currently continues to pay its dividend even with the reduced forecasted outlook from the quarter one earnings.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

The company's Price-Earnings Ratio of 6.47 indicates that Hibbett might be undervalued when comparing Hibbett's P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15.

The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of Hibbett has typically been 12.3 and 10.2, respectively. This indicates that HIBB could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical P/E Ratio range.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

The Estimated Value of the Stock is $72.96, versus the current stock price of $37.63. This indicates that Hibbett is currently selling at a bargain price.

For more detailed valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 9.45. I've used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club BTMA Wealth Builders Club

According to the valuation analysis based on forward growth, HIBB is overpriced.

In my opinion, it's more important to focus on the forward growth valuation of Hibbett Sports because negative earnings growth of around -24% to -45% is being forecast.

In summary, this forward growth analysis shows an average valuation range of around $27 to $34 per share versus its current price of about $38, this would indicate that HIBB is overpriced.

Summarizing the Fundamentals

At first glance, Hibbett seemed to be a company with solid fundamentals. However, when looking closer, we realized that fundamentals such as earnings, ROE, and ROIC were all subpar until they were boosted by the COVID surge of consumer spending. The only fundamental that has withstood the test of time with acceptable levels is the Gross Margin Percent.

The financial health of Hibbett in the short term is concerning due to the increased inventory and increased accounts payable because of falling customer demand. Financially, the company meets the criteria for being healthy with some cation long term due to the trend of reduced current ratio and increasing debt to equity ratio from past levels.

This company may see a downward trend in earnings until demand returns. This normalization point is anticipated to still be well above its previous normal 5 years ago.

More quarters of data may be needed to determine if this is the new baseline for Hibbett or if the downward trend continues back to previous levels before the pandemic. A reason for supporting a return to previous highs could be the increasing improvements in logistics combined with Hibbett's multichannel strategy allowing it to garner more market share in the rural customer segments. On the downside, increased competition and customers' rapidly shifting demands could hinder Hibbett from obtaining the previous record highs. Overall, the review mirror view of Hibbett seems to be clearer than the windshield. The proven history shows that Hibbett will likely return to lower earnings, as was the case pre-COVID. A wise investor should be cautious in trying to hope and speculate that Hibbett could maintain these high earnings when history shows that the company couldn't come close to these earnings prior to COVID.

In terms of valuation, my analysis shows that Hibbett, Inc. stock is overpriced.

Hibbett Vs. The S&P 500

Now, let's see how Hibbett compares versus the U.S. stock market benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) over the past 10 years. From the chart below, we can see that Hibbett has underperformed the general market. Hibbett clearly underperforms the market consistently even during the surge of the COVID years.

Let's be clear, in most situations, an investor would be better off investing in the safer, better performing, more diversified S&P 500 index fund rather than the underperforming Hibbett.

Morningstar

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 8%.

In addition, the average one-year price target for this stock is $55.29, which is about a 47% increase in a year.

The Expected Annual Compounding Rate of Return is 21.4%.

Does Hibbett Pass My Checklist?

Company Rating 70+ out of 100? YES (75.1). Share Price Compound Annual Growth Rate > 12%? No (2.18%). Earnings history mostly increasing? No. ROE (5-year average 16% or greater)? YES (25%, because of COVID surge). ROIC (5-year average 16% or greater)? No (15%). Gross Margin % (5-year average > 30%)? YES (35%). Debt-to-Equity (less than 1)? YES. Current Ratio (greater than 1)? YES. Outperformed S&P 500 during most of the past 10 years? No. Do I think this company will continue to successfully sell their same main product/service for the next 10 years? YES.

Hibbett scored 6/10 or 60%. Therefore, there should be caution when considering Hibbett.

Is Hibbett currently selling at a bargain price?

Price Earnings less than 16? Yes (6.5). Is HIBB's Value greater than Current Stock Price? NO (Value $27 to $34 < $38 Stock Price).

Price-Earnings valuation metrics suggest that Hibbett might be selling at a bargain price, but forecasted earnings growth says the opposite.

Hibbett initially caught my eye as a fundamentally-sound company that could be selling at a bargain price. However, after detailed analysis, I've determined that the low share price is warranted. I wouldn't be surprised if the share price had room to fall even lower.

Also on the downside, it seems that investing in the S&P 500 consistently yields better returns than the less diversified and riskier Hibbett. Additionally, inventory and accounts payable have increased in recent years causing concern over reducing demand.

It's not all bad for Hibbett, as it has some decent fundamentals supporting a possible resurgence when the economy turns around.

At this time, I'm passing on Hibbett, Inc. shares, as I believe there are other stocks with better fundamentals that could produce higher returns with less risk.