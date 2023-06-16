Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: Examining The Implications Of Higher Medical Costs

Jun. 16, 2023 3:13 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)3 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
706 Followers

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group's CFO outlook on higher medical costs led to a major selloff in the managed care sector, causing CVS Health's stock to plummet by 7.8% in one day.
  • CVS' Medical Care Ratio (MCR) is expected to rise due to increased patient utilization, but the impact on future profits may not be as significant as feared.
  • I reiterate a Strong Buy rating for CVS Health, expecting the stock to recover to its average valuation in the near future.

CVS Pharmacy Store in Fort Worth

typhoonski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been two days since John Rex, CFO of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), sent managed care players into a major selloff. Following his outlook for higher medical costs caused by a return to pre-pandemic levels of non-acute care activity, CVS Health (

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
706 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.