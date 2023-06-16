Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
El Nino Threatens Coffee Crops, Prices Trading Near Record Highs

Summary

  • El Nino's return in 2023 is expected to impact coffee harvests in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, causing droughts and destructive storms.
  • Robusta coffee prices have risen nearly 30% year-to-date and 90% since June 2020 due to increased demand and supply-side issues.
  • Coffee retailers have raised prices and added anti-theft measures to cope with the rising costs of coffee beans.

Coffee beans freshly roasted, aromatic and healthy

wundervisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Somewhere north of 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed globally on a daily basis, making coffee one of the most popular commodities on earth.

Coffee’s key role in the global economy has likely never

Brazil, Vietname, Colombia, Indonesia and Ethiopia are the top coffee producing countries, accounting for 75% of the world's total coffee production.

visualcapitalist.com

Robusta coffee hits record high

ICE Futures Europe

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

