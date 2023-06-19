Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rocket Lab: Electron Launch Business Set To Grow

Jun. 19, 2023 8:10 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)3 Comments
Bold Investor
Summary

  • Rocket Lab's Electron launch cadence is expected to increase in the second half of 2023.
  • RKLB's recently-initiated HASTE program could further expand the Electron launch business in the coming quarters.
  • The company has the production capacity to support a significant increase in Electron launches.
  • The Electron launch business, therefore, looks poised for rapid growth.

Spaceship piloted by astronauts in the orbit of planet Earth with bright stars. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

aapsky

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) have fallen alongside the broader space sector over the last few quarters. However, this decline appears to be an excellent buying opportunity. Rocket Lab seems poised for rapid growth in the upcoming quarters, in part

Electron launch cadence

Electron launch cadence (Rocket Lab investor presentations Q1 2022-Q1 2023 and CFO comments at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference.)

Bold Investor
I am a researcher in political economy. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by how bleeding-edge technology transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, AI, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

LikesToLearn
Today, 9:35 AM
HASTE is a great addition. Electron is the best small rocket ever developed, but as you mentioned the future of the business is in space systems and Neutron. I'm fine with Electron breaking even or being a loss-leader.
Dasana
Today, 8:38 AM
It's all about the cadence
Natturner1966
Today, 8:17 AM
Looking forward to earnings.

No capital raises please.
