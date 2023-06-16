Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Strong Strategic Rationale Behind Eneti's Proposed Combination With Cadeler - Buy

Jun. 16, 2023 3:22 PM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.77K Followers

Summary

  • Eneti and Cadeler announce a proposed all-stock business combination, creating a leading offshore wind player with strong synergy potential and substantial future earnings power.
  • Technically, Cadeler will be acquiring Eneti with shareholders being offered 3.409 Cadeler shares for each Eneti share.
  • Exchange offer is expected to launch in the third or fourth quarter, with the closing date anticipated for Q4.
  • With the transaction still subject to shareholder- and regulatory approvals as well as the requirement for at least 85.01% of Eneti's outstanding shares being tendered, I would expect the current 20%+ discount to the calculated tender offer price to persist for the time being as market participants discount the risk of the deal falling through.
  • At least in my opinion, there's a strong strategic rationale for the proposed combination of Cadeler and Eneti. I would advise Eneti investors to vote for the transaction and tender their shares in the upcoming tender offer.

wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines

FatManPhotoUK

Note:

I have covered Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Eneti/Cadeler Merger:

On Friday, shares of junior Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV") operator Eneti Inc. or "Eneti" rallied to new 52-week

Eneti Cadeler Merger Synergies

Company Presentation

Eneti Cadeler Fleet Overview

Company Presentation

Cadeler WTIV Fleet

Company Presentation

Eneti Cadeler Merger Strategic Rationale

Company Presentation

Eneti Cadeler Merger Key Metrics

Company Presentation

Eneti Cadeler Merger EBITDA Scenarios

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.77K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.