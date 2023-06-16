Time To Take Profits On Palo Alto Networks
Summary
- We wrote up Palo Alto Networks here in November last year, when the stock was at $156, with a Buy rating and a price target of $250 within 12 months.
- Eight months later, this quiet machine of a business now has a stock price of $245, and it looks to be able to move higher yet.
- We rate at Distribute as the stock is now approaching a typical technical high point of a move-up that started in 2017.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Growth Investor Pro. Learn More »
DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
The Bear-Defying Tech Stock That Everyone Forgot To Pile Into
What was the best way to beat the 2022 bear? Be long energy? Sure. Short the Nasdaq? Absolutely. But what if you were a long-only tech-focused investor, and you didn't like to abandon your happy place - you were toast, right? Well, that depends on whether you had the foresight to rotate your money into the lowest beta high beta stock on the Street, being Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).
We wrote up the company's Q1 of FY7/23 back in November and rated the name at Accumulate (or 'Buy' if you prefer the one-and-done method!) - the stock was at $156 at the time. You can open that note at this link.
This was a righteous call, as it turned out.
With the stock very close to our $250 price target, we now revisit the fundamentals and the technical story.
Numbers
This company should be taught in business school as What Great Looks Like. Just look at the combination of these factors:
- TTM revenue growth of 26% on a revenue base of $6.5bn.
- Quarterly YoY revenue growth dropped only a little through 2022 - compare that to almost any other Big Tech name, all of which slowed dramatically.
- TTM EBITDA margins of 23%, and more impressively.
- TTM unlevered pretax free cash flow margins of 34%. (If you're wondering how come cashflow exceeds EBITDA, itself an aggressive, management-friendly measure of profit? It's because the capex is nothing and the working capital management is exceptionally good, driven by prepaid upfront customer contract terms).
- Close to $3bn net cash on the balance sheet.
- Deferred revenue (= prepaid customer contracts, yet to be recognized as revenue of ... $8bn! - being 1.25x TTM revenue).
- Remaining performance obligation (a superset of deferred revenue, it includes orders which have been placed but not yet invoiced or paid for) of $9.2bn, being 1.4x TTM revenue.
In short - rock solid growth, high cashflow margins, and revenue visibility from here to the event horizon.
Valuation? It looks punchy as a revenue multiple - 11.1x TTM revenue for 26% TTM revenue growth. And nearly 50x TTM EBITDA, which is obviously nuts.
But 32x unlevered pretax free cashflow for this thing? You'll pay 27x for a decent quality defense contractor like Northrop Grumman (NOC). So is 32x really a lot? We think not.
Technically, though, the stock has run, a lot. We rate the stock at Distribute (we use the Wyckoff Cycle motif - we explain all in this video). Our 'Distribution Zone' is defined by the lower and upper bounds of the .618 and .786 Fibonacci extensions of the prior Waves 1-3 combined, which for those who don't speak hexadecimal is in essence just a common termination zone for the final move up in an impulsive 5-wave trend. Or in other words, a potentially meaningful high. You can open a full page chart, here.
The Distribution Zone is where late buyers come to provide exit liquidity to the institutions that were accumulating at the lows. So don't be surprised to see PANW crop up all over the financial media as a Killer Hot Tech Stock. You will make your own decision as always!
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 June 2023.
GET INSTITUTIONAL GRADE BUYSIDE RESEARCH FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH
We provide investment research prepared to institutional investor quality, presented in a way anyone can understand. Our work allows you to make sense of company fundamentals and stock technicals without resort to jargon or esoterica. We provide actionable ideas and disclose all staff personal account positions in covered stocks. Superb investor community works together 24/7 to achieve better outcomes. Click HERE for more.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.
Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in, inter alia, NOC
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.