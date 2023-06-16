SPY Triggers Our Buy Signal, But Apple Does Not (Technical Analysis Upgrade)
Summary
- This is a technical analysis article. We have an interesting divergence with the SPY triggering our proprietary Buy Signal, but Apple failing to do so.
- Apple is the ultimate market-like stock, but now it is not keeping up with the SPY because it is not considered an AI stock. That may change.
- Apple is still outperforming the SPY, as you can see on the chart below, so we like it and so do portfolio managers.
- Since Apple is held in almost every portfolio, we watch it closely. When Apple dives, portfolio managers will likely stampede to the exit. It is overvalued.
- The SPY has surprised us and we know why. The Fed’s high interest rates have failed, so far, to offset the consumer spending and the hot jobs market, the ultimate bull trap.
The AI bulls are taking this market (NYSEARCA:SPY) higher, but is it really forming a bull trap created by an ineffective Fed? We think so. We know why the high interest rates of the Fed have failed, so far, to bring this market down. The Fed was behind the wave of inflation, instead of in front of it.
That meant that the red-hot jobs market, and the consumer buying like a drunken sailor, would be very difficult to dampen with just raising interest rates. It needed something that would immediately take money away from the consumer. High interest rates just take too long to gain any traction in stopping an overheated economy and a hot jobs market, especially when you introduce something like the AI bubble to inflate stock prices. Even the latest, hawkish view of the Fed failed to stop the bull.
This market's bullish bounce is still alive and well, as the matador Fed dances around the bull before the kill. This slow kill is a bull trap. The bulls' timing for this market has to be perfect. Maybe AI will help them to be perfect market timers. Our view is that by October, the Fed policy will gain more traction, the economy will slow and the hot jobs market will cool. When the SPY sees that happening, this bull will likely drop and the Fed matador will take a bow. Right now it has mud on its face from running behind a bull that fails to drop, but drop it will in our view.
The drop in the market may be sharp, depending on how big the AI bubble expands before it pops. A slower economy will take the market's leading, overvalued, mega-cap, AI stocks down worse than the market. AAPL may go down less than the market, but we think it also goes down with the slowing economy.
Here is the weekly SPY chart showing our SID Buy Signal being triggered at the top of the chart. We don't think this Buy Signal will survive the summer, and we expect a Sell Signal before October:
Notice that our vertical, blue line, technical Buy Signal as price bounced, after testing the bottom of the red box, trading range drawn around price. (This blue line, Buy Signal is triggered by the Full Stochastic at the bottom of the chart). That was the first positive surprise, because we expected prices to keep going down to retest the bottom. The second positive surprise was the breakout above the red box trading range around price. We know the causes of these surprises: the AI bubble buying, creating a short squeeze that is still going on, the strong consumer and the hot jobs market. You can see all the Demand on the chart taking prices higher.
However, we expect the AI bubble to pop. We think the short squeeze will come to an end and that buying to cover shorts will disappear. Finally, we expect the high interest rates to gain traction in slowing the economy, earnings and hiring. Before October, we expect to see a Sell signal on this chart, when the market finally stops ignoring the Fed. We think this bull move tops out at $454. We look for a drop back to $380 or lower, depending on how low earnings drop.
Here is the Apple (AAPL) chart, and you can see at the top of the chart that it does not have our SID Buy Signal because it is overvalued and our SID signal has a bias against overvalued stocks. Our vertical, blue line, technical Buy Signal has no such bias and is triggered much earlier than our SID Buy Signal in the case of AAPL. That is why we use technical analysis.
As you can see on the above chart, AAPL has lots of overbought Demand taking price higher, but our SID System refuses to give it a Buy Signal because it is overvalued. SID does not like overvalued stocks.
You can see that price is very extended. Also, the technical signals are very extended. However, Chaikin Money Flow has already topped out and turned down. We think that price will drop when the market drops. We don't think AAPL will drop as much as the market because the market is being led by the AI bubble, mega-cap stocks. AAPL is not part of the AI bubble that is inflating prices.
Conclusion
Short-term, we have a Buy Signal for the SPY and a strong Hold Signal for AAPL. We even have six AI stocks in our ten stock Model Portfolio. However, longer term we are bearish, expecting a market drop before October. We buy put options to participate in the drop we expect in the market by October. When the current Buy Signal for the SPY changes, and we have a technical Sell Signal on the charts, we will go to cash in our Model Portfolio. We will post an article when our Buy Signal on the SPY changes.
