Joe Hendrickson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Utilities sector, once among the priciest spots in the market, has returned to its usual value-centric style. Sure, it is by no means deep value, but the sector’s 17.3 forward operating P/E, according to FactSet, is now at a discount to the S&P 500’s nearly 20x earnings multiple after monthslong underperformance. Amid a world of 5% interest rates and ongoing climate challenges, Utilities feature more nuance than in years past.

I am upgrading FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a sell to a hold as its valuation situation is a bit better on an absolute basis and relative to the broader market.

Utilities Now Less Richly Priced

FactSet

According to Bank of America Global Research, FE, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States, is a primarily regulated electric utility conglomerate of transmission and distribution (T&D) assets. The company has more than six million customers across six states (OH, PA, NJ, WV, and MD primarily) with 10 distribution company footprints. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit. FE also owns three transmission utilities regulated by FERC with oversight from state utilities regulators.

The $22.4 billion Electric Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a high 55.3 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.0% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in late April, FE missed analysts' EPS targets. The small $0.01 miss came along with an update of the company’s FY 2023 GAAP earnings outlook. $1.35 to $1.465 billion in total earnings, or $2.35 to $2.55 of EPS, is now seen. The management team also affirmed its operating earnings forecast. Long-term, 6% to 8% operating earnings growth is the target, but I see lower profit growth in the coming quarters, leading to a reduced P/E compared to the broader market. Driving the soft quarter were unfavorable weather conditions across its footprint, while the management team said it will close its General Office in Akron. Looking ahead, a hot summer could ding EPS once again. Key risks include rate case outcomes, which largely come about in 2023-24.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings recovering modestly this year then growing at a similar rate in 2024 before a slight acceleration through ‘25. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly more optimistic, but the utility’s per-share profits should not see much volatility. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise commensurate with EPS growth over the coming quarters. Now with a mid-teens earnings multiple profile, the stock is priced reasonably despite ongoing operational and regulatory uncertainties.

FirstEnergy: Earnings, Valuation, and Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we apply FE’s 5-year average forward non-GAAP P/E of 16.3 to $2.50 of next-12-month EPS, then shares should be near $41, about where the stock trades today. Thus, a hold recommendation makes sense.

FE: Back to Decent Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data from Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, August 1. No other volatility catalysts are expected in the coming weeks.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, Seeking Alpha reports a consensus Q2 2023 EPS forecast of $0.50 which would be a 6% decline from $0.53 of per-share profits earned in the same quarter a year ago. FirstEnergy has missed EPS forecasts in the previous two instances and the stock has traded lower post-earnings in the last three quarterly reports, so those are negative trends.

This time around, with just a 3.2% implied stock price swing post-earnings when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the reporting date, muted volatility is the expectation through early August. Implied volatility is barely above the S&P 500’s VIX level at just 17.3% per Options Research & Technology Services (ORATS). While being long the straddle play, I outlined last time paid off, I would sell the 3.4% straddle this time amid a quieter market and pricier options.

FirstEnergy: More Expensive Options Today

ORATS

The Technical Take

While the valuation picture is more sanguine compared to earlier this year, the chart is largely unchanged. Notice in the graph below that shares remain confined to the $35 to $44 range. Until it breaks, there is simply no trend – also buttressing the ‘hold’ rating thesis. Should FE rally through $44 on a closing basis, then a bullish measured move price objective to about $55 would trigger.

On the flip side, a breakdown under $35 may portend a bearish decline to the mid-$20s. With flat 200- and 50-day moving averages and mid-range RSI momentum readings, it is squarely in the ‘mediocre’ mold. Lastly, take a look at the left side of the chart – there's a high amount of volume by price in the current range, so that will be tough slogging for both the bulls and the bears. Overall, the chart underscores FE as a hold.

FE: A Persistent Trading Range

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading FE to a hold on a fair valuation and neutral chart.